Parking spaces along Great Yarmouth seafront to be replaced with waiting restrictions

South Beach Parade, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Parking spaces are to be removed along Great Yarmouth seafront, Norfolk County Council have revealed.

A public notice issued on Friday announced council plans to remove a number of parking spaces and replace them with waiting restrictions.

The new order will come into force on Monday, April 22.

The public notice says the parking spaces will be removed on South Beach Parade, east side, “from a point seven metres north of its junction with Main Cross Road southwards for a distance of 338 metres.”

In its place will be waiting restrictions to prohibit waiting at any time “from a point 15 metres north of the junction with Main Cross Road southwards to a point six metres north of its junction with Salmon Road, covering a distance of 190 metres.”

There will also be a ban on waiting between Monday and Saturdays from 8am to 6pm “from a point six metres north of its junction with Salmon Road southwards for a distance of 156 metres.”

The current restrictions on the remaining length of South Beach Parade East Side will remain the same.