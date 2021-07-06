Buildings torn down for £18 million campus in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Norfolk County Council
Buildings at the mouth of the RIver Yare are being demolished as preparatory work begins for a new £18 million offshore energy campus in Great Yarmouth.
The job is first step in a project organised by Norfolk County Council, with the support of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Peel Ports, to develop the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Campus at the southern tip of the South Denes peninsula.
It is hoped the facility will boost the region's offshore energy sector by making the area more accessible for investment from companies involved in offshore wind farm development.
The demolition work, which began on Thursday (July 1), will enable 170m of the river quay refurbishment and upgrading, along with the creation of new vessell pontoons and a revised road layout and associated infrastructure.
Subject to planning consent, the work could be completed by summer next year, ahead of the completion of the town's Third River Crossing.
Councillor Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council and cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “The offshore energy sector provides Great Yarmouth and Norfolk with arguably the single most important economic opportunity for a generation.
"Oil and Gas has been a mainstay of the local economy for over 50 years and the recent emergence of offshore renewables has presented Great Yarmouth’s port, its supply chain and its skills base with the chance of enjoying hugely significant growth and investment."
Cllr Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “After 50-plus years in the industry, it’s with pride that we say Great Yarmouth is recognised as England’s energy sector capital."
Chris Starkie, Chief Executive of New Anglia LEP, said: “I’m delighted to see work beginning on the O&M Campus. Based on one of our Enterprise Zone sites, this is a strategically important project for the region and our world-leading energy sector."
Cllr Mike Smith-Clare, NCC local member for Nelson and Southtown Division said: “I fully welcome any opportunity for Great Yarmouth and its residents to benefit from the growing off shore industry. It is essential that this progress impacts positively on the continuing future of our entire community.”