Car park to be closed as preparations get underway for festival

A car park in Great Yarmouth's town centre is set to be closed as preparations for one of the borough's flagship festivals get underway.

South Quay car park will be shut from 6pm on Monday, September 2, and will reopen at 6pm on Wednesday, September 11.

Thousands of people are set to flock to Great Yarmouth for the 20th annual festival which celebrates the town's rich maritime heritage.

This year's event on South Quay will take place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

In 2018, there was a special focus on two centenaries - the impact on Great Yarmouth of the First World War 100 years after it ended, and the Suffragette movement.

The George Stephenson steam ship proved especially popular, as did the Second World War minesweeper AMS 60 Bernisse and the prototype warship MV Triton.

It is hoped this year's festival will once again attract visitors from across the region.