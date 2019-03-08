Search

Advanced search

Car park to be closed as preparations get underway for festival

PUBLISHED: 11:23 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 30 August 2019

South Quay car park in Great Yarmouth will close on Monday as preparations get underway for the Maritime Festival. Picture: Joseph Norton

South Quay car park in Great Yarmouth will close on Monday as preparations get underway for the Maritime Festival. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A car park in Great Yarmouth's town centre is set to be closed as preparations for one of the borough's flagship festivals get underway.

The car park will reopen on Wednesday, September11. Picture: Joseph NortonThe car park will reopen on Wednesday, September11. Picture: Joseph Norton

South Quay car park will be shut from 6pm on Monday, September 2, and will reopen at 6pm on Wednesday, September 11.

Thousands of people are set to flock to Great Yarmouth for the 20th annual festival which celebrates the town's rich maritime heritage.

This year's event on South Quay will take place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria PertusaMaritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

In 2018, there was a special focus on two centenaries - the impact on Great Yarmouth of the First World War 100 years after it ended, and the Suffragette movement.

You may also want to watch:

The George Stephenson steam ship proved especially popular, as did the Second World War minesweeper AMS 60 Bernisse and the prototype warship MV Triton.

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria PertusaMaritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

It is hoped this year's festival will once again attract visitors from across the region.

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘She was like a sister to me’ - tributes pour in for popular barmaid and darts player who died in July

Rose Powell was well known around Yarmouth, having worked in a number of pubs in the area. Photo: Clare Brown

Seaside hotel insists rooftop event did not breach noise rules as council hands it official notice

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘She was like a sister to me’ - tributes pour in for popular barmaid and darts player who died in July

Rose Powell was well known around Yarmouth, having worked in a number of pubs in the area. Photo: Clare Brown

Seaside hotel insists rooftop event did not breach noise rules as council hands it official notice

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Car park to be closed as preparations get underway for festival

South Quay car park in Great Yarmouth will close on Monday as preparations get underway for the Maritime Festival. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teen released under investigation following clubhouse fire which left junior football club heartbroken

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Weird Norfolk Podcast episode 42: The haunted caravan at Great Yarmouth

Was there a haunted caravan at this holiday camp in Great Yarmouth? Photo: EDP Library

‘Bubbly’ Yarmouth woman’s death ruled as ‘misadventure’ at inquest

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tippple a Koopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore

GP warns ‘lives will be at risk’ if no deal Brexit causes medicine delays

Dr Wendy Outwin, a GP in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Wendy Outwin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists