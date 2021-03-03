Tree chopped down in Yarmouth park was in 'weak' state

Published: 4:03 PM March 3, 2021

A horse chestnut tree in Southtown Common after it was felled by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: Terry Wilkinson

A tree in a park in Great Yarmouth was chopped down to ensure public safety, the borough council has said.

The horse chestnut, in Southtown Common, was felled over the weekend.

In a statement, the council said: “The tree was assessed by the experts at Great Yarmouth Borough Services and found to be weak and susceptible to failure, with a large crack running up the trunk and an already dead stem hanging from a neighbouring tree.

“We fell trees as a last resort, when it is agreed that no remedial works are capable of salvaging the trees.

“We understand the important impact trees have on our environment. However, we have a duty of care to ensure they pose no risk of harm to the public," the spokesperson added.

Terry Wilkinson, 73, who lives on Suffolk Close and walks his dogs on the common, said: “I am lost for words. The bark was split open but there was nothing wrong underneath.

