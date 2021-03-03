Tree chopped down in Yarmouth park was in 'weak' state
- Credit: Terry Wilkinson
A tree in a park in Great Yarmouth was chopped down to ensure public safety, the borough council has said.
The horse chestnut, in Southtown Common, was felled over the weekend.
In a statement, the council said: “The tree was assessed by the experts at Great Yarmouth Borough Services and found to be weak and susceptible to failure, with a large crack running up the trunk and an already dead stem hanging from a neighbouring tree.
“We fell trees as a last resort, when it is agreed that no remedial works are capable of salvaging the trees.
“We understand the important impact trees have on our environment. However, we have a duty of care to ensure they pose no risk of harm to the public," the spokesperson added.
Terry Wilkinson, 73, who lives on Suffolk Close and walks his dogs on the common, said: “I am lost for words. The bark was split open but there was nothing wrong underneath.
You may also want to watch:
“I just find that a very poor excuse," he added.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post
- 2 Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital
- 3 Plans submitted to turn fishmongers into home
- 4 Teaching couple moving to Wales after decades in Great Yarmouth
- 5 'It's grim' - Man's horror over 20 piles of dog mess on one street
- 6 Coronavirus rates where you live in Great Yarmouth borough
- 7 When do the clocks go forward in 2021?
- 8 Police condemn 'blatant' lockdown breaches as 160 fined
- 9 Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through region
- 10 £18m price tag for energy hotbed to create 650 jobs