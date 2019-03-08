Search

Advanced search

Three-car crash closes busy road

PUBLISHED: 12:27 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 18 October 2019

A three-car crash closed Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth for almost an hour this morning. Picture: Google Maps

A three-car crash closed Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth for almost an hour this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A three-car crash closed a busy road in Great Yarmouth for almost an hour earlier this morning.

The collision, which happened just before 8.50am in Southtown Road, involved a Ford Focus, Vauxhall Corsa and Mercedes C-Class.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Officers closed the road near The Rumbold Arms when they arrived on scene but it was reopened shortly after 10am.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Three-car crash closes busy road

A three-car crash closed Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth for almost an hour this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Man remains critically ill following industrial incident

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Plans for seafront flats at troubled hotel refused

The Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth has had plans for seafront flats refused. Picture: Archant

Vegetarian waiter lodges appeal after losing landmark legal ruling

Tom Clements, managing director of Clements Solicitors in Ipswich, has filed an appeal on behalf of Mr Conisbee in what is expected to become a landmark case for the rights of vegetarians in the workplace. Picture: CLEMENTS SOLICITORS

Six more holiday lets planned for seaside village

The Bakery, a building on the Street in Hemsby. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists