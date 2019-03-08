Three-car crash closes busy road

A three-car crash closed a busy road in Great Yarmouth for almost an hour earlier this morning.

The collision, which happened just before 8.50am in Southtown Road, involved a Ford Focus, Vauxhall Corsa and Mercedes C-Class.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Officers closed the road near The Rumbold Arms when they arrived on scene but it was reopened shortly after 10am.

