Council moves to allay concern over Southtown roadworks

The traffic lights at Matalan/Station Road are being taken out to cut queues in the area Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Norfolk County Council has moved to allay concerns over diversions due to roadworks at a problem junction.

A major project to reduce queueing at the Matalan/Station Road junction close to Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will start on Monday (September 23).

The work is scheduled to take eight weeks and will require a raft of traffic management measures.

One proposed diversion prompted concern among residents of Stafford Road that HGVs would use the road to deliver to Lidl and Vauxhall on Station Road.

Chris Read, resident, said: "Stafford Road has a 7.5 ton limit, the houses here are over 110 years old.

"We also have two schools and a collage on this road, with residents parking where it's permitted, just with the parking sometimes it's hard to pass with a car and van together.

"I for one would like to know who will be paying for any damage done due to vibrations that come from the trucks coming down," Mr Read said.

But, in response, a Norfolk County Council spokesperson has said: "We have worked closely with the businesses between Station Road and Pasteur Road to arrange for their HGV delivery lorries to use the Southtown Road/Station Road junction by agreement while we are carrying out the works to improve traffic flow and pedestrian and cycle access in the area."

The arrangements mean HGVs will be able to avoid using Stafford Road while the road improvements are underway.

During the roadworks there will be:

- Full closure of Station Road at its junction with Southtown Road.

- Southtown Road closed to southbound traffic except access to Matalan, Farmfoods and Pasta Foods (although beyond the Station Road junction traffic will flow both ways).

- A right turn ban for vehicles exiting Southtown Road onto Bridge Road and for vehicles entering from Pasteur Road.

- A right turn ban for vehicles exiting Mill Road onto Pasteur Road and for vehicles entering from Bridge Road.

- At the southern end of Southtown Road - temporary two-way lights for Environment Agency works.

- First bus company will be running an altered service along this route for the duration of these works.