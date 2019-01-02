Search

Holiday homes among properties targeted in spate of burglaries

02 January, 2019 - 13:50
Police have dealt with a spate of burglaries in the last two weeks.

Police have dealt with a spate of burglaries in the last two weeks. Picture: Denise Bradley

House-holders are urged to be vigilant after 10 burglaries in two weeks in the Broadland and north Norwich areas.

The incidents were in Acle, Drayton, Norwich, Salhouse and Horstead and in most cases thieves broke into properties by smashing windows or doors.

Local Policing Commander Chief Inspector Wes Hornigold said officers were investigating whether the incidents were linked and that some of the properties targeted had been holiday homes.

He said: “We would urge anyone living in these areas to be vigilant and take the necessary security measures such as ensuring doors and windows are locked.

“Residents can also help us by notifying police about any suspicious activity or behaviour they may witness. You know your communities better than anyone else so will be best placed to notice if something or someone is out of place.”

A watch and jewellery was stolen from a home in Old Market Close, Acle, on December 18 while overnight on Friday, December 21 suspects targeted a property in Orchard Bank, Drayton, stealing van keys before taking the vehicle.

Meanwhile, jewellery and watches were stolen from a property in Norwich Road, Horstead, between December 14 and 29.

An untidy search was carried out at a property in Blenheim Crescent in Norwich, targeted on Christmas Day, although police do not believe anything was stolen.

Cash was stolen from a property in Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, between 1.30pm on Boxing Day and 9.50pm on December 27.

Between December 21 and 27, a property in Barn Piece Close in Salhouse was targeted by burglars who stole jewellery and watches while jewellery and a mobile phone were taken from a house in Woodside Road, Norwich on December 30.

Attempted burglaries were also reported in Ling Way, Coltishall and The Street in Brundall between December 23 and 28.

Police are urging homeowners to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

