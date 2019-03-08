Sports bar to host snooker legends

Spencer's sports bar in Great Yarmouth will host snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Two snooker legends are set to recreate one of the most memorable world championship finals in the sport's history at an event in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Snooker ace Dennis Taylor who will be at Spencer's sports bar in Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: John Hocknell Snooker ace Dennis Taylor who will be at Spencer's sports bar in Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: John Hocknell

World champions Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor will hold the snooker exhibition at Spencer's sports bar on Thursday, November 21.

The pair will reenact the famous deciding frame they were involved in at the World Snooker Championship in 1985.

With the game tied at 17 frames each at the Crucible in Sheffield, both players missed several shots at the black before Taylor sunk his fourth attempt to claim the prestigious title.

Owner of Spencer's sports bar, Spencer Jones, said: "Thursday is going to be a great night and is definitely an event not to be missed.

"Both players are extremely well known and will have some fantastic stories to tell."

You may also want to watch:

Tickets for the event, which will also include a question and answer session, are available at £35 each.

A meet and greet and buffet are included in the price.

To buy a ticket or for more information call 01493 853 395 or visit Spencer's sport bar's Facebook page.