£20k of primary school sports gear up for grabs

Langley Prep School is among the schools collecting Sports Equipment for Schools vouchers - Credit: Langley Prep School

The starting pistol has been fired on a new campaign giving primary schools in the Great Yarmouth area the chance to win a share of £20,000 of sports equipment.

Tokens are being printed in the Great Yarmouth every week as part of the Sports Equipment for Schools campaign.

Almost 200 local schools have registered and now the race is on to collect the most tokens before the final submission deadline of Friday, September 9.

Sports Equipment for Schools logo - Credit: Archant

The schools collecting the most tokens (taken as a ratio to pupils) will receive an Eveque Full Primary Athletics Kit worth over £1,000 plus a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain.

The second prize will be an Eveque Sports Hall Triathlon kit worth £750, plus each school that signs up and collects over 1,000 tokens will receive a Throw Pack or Infant Bag at the choice of the school) worth over £100.

Anyone can collect tokens for any school registered, just simply post of take your tokens to the school before the end of August so that all tokens can be accounted for before the final September 9 deadline.

Daily token are also in our sisters papers the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

There will be one token in the EDP and Evening News from Monday to Friday and two on Saturdays, until Saturday, July 16.

These are the Norfolk and Waveney schools which have already signed up:

Acle Pre-school

Acorns Preschool Roughton

Aldborough Primary

All Saints Academy

Antingham & Southrepps Primary and Nursery

Arden Grove Infant and Nursery

Ashleigh Primary School and Nursery

Attleborough Primary

Barnham Broom Primary

Beccles Primary Academy

Beeston Primary

Bishy Barnabees Day Nursery

Blakeney CE VA Primary

Blenheim Park Academy

Bluebell Primary

Blundeston COE Voluntary Controlled Primary

Brampton COE Primary

Bressingham Primary

Brisley CE Primary Academy

Broadland High Ormiston Academy

Brooke Primary

Browick Road Primary

Bungay Primary

Bure Park Specialist

Buxton Primary

Caister Infant

Caister Junior

Carlton Colville Primary

Caston COE Primary Academy

Catfield Primary

Cawston COE Primary Academy

Cecil Gowing Infant

Chapel Break Infant

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

Cobholm Primary Academy

Colby

Colkirk COE Primary Academy

Costessey Junior

Costessey Primary

Cringleford CE VA Primary

Cromer Junior

Dereham Church of England Junior Academy

Dereham Neatherd High

Dersingham VA Primary

Ditchingham Primary Academy

Downham Preparatory

Drayton Community Infant

Drayton Junior

Duke of Lancaster

Earsham Primary

Earthsea

Ellingham VC Primary

Elm Tree Primary

Erpingham Primary

Fairhaven CE VA Primary

Filby Primary

Firside Junior

Flitcham Primary Academy

Fred Nicholson

Freethorpe Primary and Nursery

Frettenham Primary

Garrick Green Infant

Gayton COE Primary Academy

George White Junior

Gillingham St Michael's Primary

Great Ellingham Primary

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy

Greenpark Academy

Grove House Infant and Nursery

Grove Primary

Hainford VC Primary

Happisburgh CE VA Primary & Early Years

Harleston Primary Academy

Heartsease Primary

Heather Avenue Infant School

Hempnall Primary

Hethersett Primary

Hevingham Primary

Hickling COE Infant

Hillside Primary

Hockering Primary Academy

Holy Cross COE Primary

Horsford CE VA Primary

Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary

John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery

Kelling CE Primary

Kenninghall Primary

King's Park Infant

Kinsale Infant

Langham Village

Langley Pre-Prep and Prep

Lingwood Primary Academy

Little Melton Primary

Loddon Infant

Loddon Junior

Lodge Lane Infant

Lyng COE Primary

Marshal Primary

Marsham Primary

Martham Academy

Mattishall Primary

Mile Cross Primary

Moorlands COE Primary

Morgan’s Academy of Dance

Morley CE VA Primary School

Mundesley Infant and Junior

Neatishead Primary

Necton

Nelson Infant

Newton Flotman Primary Academy

North Denes Primary

North Walsham Infant and Junior

Northgate Primary

Old Catton COE Junior

Old Catton Pre-school

Ormiston Denes Academy

Ormiston Venture Academy

Pakefield Primary

Parkers COE Primary Academy

Peterhouse COE Primary Academy

Phoenix St Peter Academy

Poplars Primary

Preston Primary

Pulham COE Primary

Queen's Hill Primary

Rackheath Primary

Ravensmere Infant

Red Oak Primary

Reedham Primary and Nursery

Reepham Primary

Ringsfield COE Primary

Rocklands Primary

Rollesby Primary & Nursery

Roman Hill Primary

Rosecroft Primary

Roydon Primary

Rudham COE Primary Academy

Salhouse Primary

Scarning Primary

Scole CEVC Primary

Seething and Mundham Primary

Sheringham Community Primary

Somerleyton Primary

Southery Academy

Sparhawk Infant and Nursery

Spixworth Infant

Sprowston Infant

St Benet's Catholic Primary

St Clements Hill Primary Academy

St Edmund's Catholic Primary

St Faiths Primary

St John's Community Primary and Nursery

St Martin at Shouldham Primary Academy

St Mary's Community Primary

St Michael's VA Junior

St Botolph's CEVC Primary

St Mary's Endowed VA Primary

St Nicholas Priory CEVA Primary

St Peter’s COE Primary Academy

Stoke Holy Cross CP

Suffield Park Infant and Nursery

Sutton Infant

Swaffham CE Primary Academy

The Clare School

The Oaks Primary

Thomas Bullock CE Primary & Nursery Academy

Thurton Primary

Trowse Primary

Tuckswood Academy

Valley Primary Academy

Walsingham CE VA Primary

Warren School

Watton Junior

Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery

Weasenham COE Primary Academy

Weeting Primary

Wells-next-the-Sea Primary and Nursery

Westwood Primary

White House Farm Primary

White Woman Lane School

Winterton Primary

Woodland View Junior

Woodlands Primary Academy

Woods Loke Primary

Worlingham CEVC Primary

Worstead Primary

Wroughton Academies

Yaxham Primary

For any further details, email sportsforschools@archant.co.uk