Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Ice Rink pictures?

PUBLISHED: 08:13 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:58 20 December 2018

Brother and sister, Alicia and Oskar enjoying the 10am session on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Brother and sister, Alicia and Oskar enjoying the 10am session on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Here are some of the best pictures from Norwich Ice Rink this week.

Couple Ash and Shannon skating on the 11am session on Wednesday. Picture: Abigail NicholsonCouple Ash and Shannon skating on the 11am session on Wednesday. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The skating season is now in full swing at the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Ice rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt.

The rink, has now opened in Castle Mall Gardens with hundreds of people already gliding around gracefully.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “Now we’re open we get to see the delight on people’s faces when they walk in and are blown away by the size of this year’s rink which is bigger than ever.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of people across the festive period whether they have skated before or trying it for the first time.”

Anna looking feeling festive on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail NicholsonAnna looking feeling festive on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Make sure you share your pictures with us using #NorwichIceRink

Two skaters enjoying their skating on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail NicholsonTwo skaters enjoying their skating on Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Two of our Marshall's keeping the public safe on the ice. Picture: Abigail NicholsonTwo of our Marshall's keeping the public safe on the ice. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Two of the Norwich Ice Rink Staff welcoming the public. Picture: Abigail NicholsonTwo of the Norwich Ice Rink Staff welcoming the public. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Jaya on Norwich Ice Rink: Instagram: sayitwithclicksJaya on Norwich Ice Rink: Instagram: sayitwithclicks

Katherine and her friends on Norwich Ice Rink: Instagram: katherine_desKatherine and her friends on Norwich Ice Rink: Instagram: katherine_des

Instagram: clc94xInstagram: clc94x

Instagram: amaddisonInstagram: amaddison

Alex and Elysha on Norwich Ice Rink. Instagram: itsme_alex0Alex and Elysha on Norwich Ice Rink. Instagram: itsme_alex0

Instagram: nizarruizInstagram: nizarruiz

Instagram: oliverxhancockInstagram: oliverxhancock

Picture: nuainternationalPicture: nuainternational

Instagram: beth.j.websterInstagram: beth.j.webster

Some of the first customers to visit Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail NicholsonSome of the first customers to visit Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Ice Rink pictures?

