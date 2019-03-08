Palliative care service to launch next week in Great Yarmouth

St Elizabeth Hospice at All Hallows' Hospital, Ditchingham. Patient Amanda Hadjkura with nurse Sarah Warren.

A hospice will start providing palliative care next week in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Elizabeth Hospice at All Hallows' Hospital, Ditchingham. St Elizabeth Hospice at All Hallows' Hospital, Ditchingham.

St Elizabeth Hospice will work with East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) to offer end-of-life care to people in the seaside town, which does not have a hospice, from Monday (April 1).

Patients will have access to six beds at Beccles Hospital, supported by a consultant and nursing staff.

Specialist support will also be provided at the James Paget University Hospital, as well as a 24/7 helpline and some home care.

Ian Turner, chairman of St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside ECCH in this exciting project.

“It commits our organisations to a partnership for at least the next five years. During this time, we very much hope to build on the initial agreement by working alongside other partners in the Area to secure the full range of hospice services.

“We intend to issue further updates as our discussions progress in the coming months We remain hugely grateful to all of our loyal supporters, without whom this project development would be simply impossible.”