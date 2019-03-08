Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun
PUBLISHED: 12:04 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 17 June 2019
Armed police were called to a town centre park after a group of men were reportedly seen with a gun.
Officers attended the incident at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth at 6.12pm on Sunday, June 16 (last night).
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.
They have since been released under investigation.
Another male arrested in connection with the incident has also been released.
Police recovered a BB gun.