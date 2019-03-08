Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Armed police were called to a town centre park after a group of men were reportedly seen with a gun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers attended the incident at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth at 6.12pm on Sunday, June 16 (last night).

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.

They have since been released under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Another male arrested in connection with the incident has also been released.

Police recovered a BB gun.