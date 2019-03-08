Search

Playground in town park closed for 'urgent repairs' after vandal attack

PUBLISHED: 11:37 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 06 August 2019

St George's Park has been sealed off for repairs Picture: Liz Coates

St George's Park has been sealed off for repairs Picture: Liz Coates

Vandals have forced a playground in a popular park to close for repairs.

St George's Park is off limits because of vandals who have damaged the surface Photo: Liz CoatesSt George's Park is off limits because of vandals who have damaged the surface Photo: Liz Coates

The playground in St George's Park, Great Yarmouth, was closed this morning (Tuesday August 6) as soon as the damage to the play surface was discovered.

The apparatus - a magnet for families in the summer holidays - has been sealed off for repairs.

It is hoped it can re-open on Friday August 9.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the play surface had been damaged in three places and that the police were aware.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident, or the identity of the offenders, is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

