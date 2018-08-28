Search

The show WILL go on as threatened theatre is given £70,000 lifeline by council

PUBLISHED: 11:59 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 11 January 2019

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

A coastal theatre facing an uncertain future has been given a £70,000 lifeline by councillors.

There were fears St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth could be facing its final curtain, after a report to the borough council’s policy and resources committee revealed the financial position of the trust had left it in danger of closure.

However, its short term future has now been secured, after the committee agreed to award it more than £70,000 of funding over the next three years.

After discussing the report behind closed doors, it was agreed the council would provide St George’s Trust with a grant of £27,000 to cover running costs for the remainder of the financial year.

The committee also agreed to continue providing a £25,000 management fee to the trust for the next two financial years.

Last week, a confidential report seen by this newspaper also revealed the committee had been asked to write of a debt of almost £21,000 for unpaid electricity bills.

However, the committee instead agreed to hold this debt and recover it at a future date - rather than writing it off completely.

A decision over a potential further £80,000 in grants to match an Arts Council bid was deferred until after its outcome becomes clear.

