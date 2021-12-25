News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Volunteers bring 'joy' to those who would have spent Christmas alone

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:23 PM December 25, 2021
The St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston held its yearly Christmas Day lunch

- Credit: Reverend Matthew Price

Volunteers helped to feed more than 60 people who faced the prospect of spending Christmas Day alone. 

The St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston held its yearly Christmas Day lunch for people suffering from loneliness and isolation

The St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston held its yearly Christmas Day lunch

- Credit: Reverend Matthew Price

Those who went along enjoyed a three-course meal cooked by the volunteers and received a Christmas gift. 

Reverend Matthew Price said: “We believe that giving is at the heart of the Christmas message. 

The St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston held its yearly Christmas Day lunch.

- Credit: Reverend Matthew Price

“One guy is homeless, living in a tent on the beach, and said when he walked into the room it was 'full of joy'. Everyone seemed really happy. 

“We also delivered 12 meals to people who were housebound and on their own. 

The St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston held its yearly Christmas Day lunch.

- Credit: Reverend Matthew Price

“I just want to say thank you to our amazing volunteer team who put it all together.” 

The St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston held its yearly Christmas Day lunch.

- Credit: Reverend Matthew Price


