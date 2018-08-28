Search

‘There was a real warmth’ - Church opens doors for those in need at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:14 26 December 2018

Around 50 people visited St Mary Magdalene Church, in Gorleston, for a Christmas feast. Photo: St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Christmas spirit was on full show as a church opened its doors for those in need on Christmas Day.

Around 50 people visited St Mary Magdalene Church, in Gorleston, for a Christmas feast and some much needed company.

Stuart and Julie Hanks led the team in the kitchen and Mr Hanks said: “There is nowhere we would rather be on Christmas Day; it makes our Christmas to be involved.”

Each person who attended also received a Christmas present of a toiletry gift set and some chocolates - while children received a bundle of toys.

Rev Matthew Price said, “This is my family’s first Christmas here and it was a joy for us to join in with such a great initiative.

“People I chatted to came for a variety of reasons: from being on their own, in some cases for the first time this Christmas, to actually having no home to be in.

“But there was a real warmth, fun-loving atmosphere and a genuine sense of community as we celebrated together, whatever our reason.”

