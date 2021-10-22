Great Yarmouth church to receive £300k grant
- Credit: Brian Lafferty
A church in Great Yarmouth is to receive nearly £300,000 for vital repairs.
St Mary's Catholic Church on Regent Road will be awarded £298,132 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund in order to carry out important restorations to maintain the place of worship.
Brian Lafferty, chairman of the church's finance committee, said the grant will be put towards restoring the 1850s roof which was repaired with concrete in the 1960s - which unintentionally caused more issues for the structure.
Mr Lafferty said: "We were elated when we found out how much was being given to us.
"It's a dream come true.
You may also want to watch:
"We know there are quite a lot of issues with the roof, but we can't say for certain until it comes off though.
"But once the roof is fixed, we can then focus on the inside and make it better not just for the Catholic community, but for everyone."
Most Read
- 1 Petrol attack shopkeeper opens spice shop and restaurant in former pub
- 2 Yarmouth man convicted of historic rape after DNA match
- 3 Work on Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing 'progressing well'
- 4 Fire on the water bursts into life on Yarmouth seafront
- 5 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
- 6 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
- 7 Thrilling Fire on the Water show to light up Yarmouth
- 8 Picturesque path stays closed to dog owners after consultation
- 9 Seal charity to take 'unprecendented' action to protect Norfolk seal colony
- 10 Too early? Family put up Christmas lights... in October
The repairs are expected to be completed by April 2022.