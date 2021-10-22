News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Great Yarmouth church to receive £300k grant

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM October 22, 2021   
St Mary's Catholic Church, Regent Road.

The recently restored parts of the roof can be seen on the left of the church. The new grant will go towards restoring the rest of the roofing. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

A church in Great Yarmouth is to receive nearly £300,000 for vital repairs.

St Mary's Catholic Church on Regent Road will be awarded £298,132 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund in order to carry out important restorations to maintain the place of worship.

Brian Lafferty, chairman of the church's finance committee, said the grant will be put towards restoring the 1850s roof which was repaired with concrete in the 1960s - which unintentionally caused more issues for the structure.

time capsule St Mary's RC Church Regent Road Great Yarmouth

Father Anthony and Brian Lafferty at St Mary's RC Church with time capsule marking completion of the first phase of repairs. They are flanked by architect Gethin Harvey and project manager Luke Munford. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

Mr Lafferty said: "We were elated when we found out how much was being given to us.

"It's a dream come true.

You may also want to watch:

"We know there are quite a lot of issues with the roof, but we can't say for certain until it comes off though.

"But once the roof is fixed, we can then focus on the inside and make it better not just for the Catholic community, but for everyone."

Most Read

  1. 1 Petrol attack shopkeeper opens spice shop and restaurant in former pub
  2. 2 Yarmouth man convicted of historic rape after DNA match
  3. 3 Work on Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing 'progressing well'
  1. 4 Fire on the water bursts into life on Yarmouth seafront
  2. 5 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
  3. 6 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
  4. 7 Thrilling Fire on the Water show to light up Yarmouth
  5. 8 Picturesque path stays closed to dog owners after consultation
  6. 9 Seal charity to take 'unprecendented' action to protect Norfolk seal colony
  7. 10 Too early? Family put up Christmas lights... in October

The repairs are expected to be completed by April 2022.

Drone image of restoration work St Mary's Great Yarmouth

FLASHBACK: Drone pictures of the restoration work on St Mary's Catholic Church roof earlier in the year. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

Time capsule for St Mary's RC Church Great Yarmouth

Brian Lafferty, church treasurer with Peter Candon, chair of the parish council, placing a copy of The Great Yarmouth Mercury in the St Mary's time capsule, overseen by Father Anthony. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

Restoration work St Mary's RC Church Great Yarmouth

FLASHBACK: Drone pictures of the restoration work on St Mary's Catholic Church roof earlier in the year. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

Restoration work St Mary's Great Yarmouth

FLASHBACK: Drone pictures of the restoration work on St Mary's Catholic Church roof earlier in the year. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

St Mary's Catholic Church, Regent Road.

St Mary's Catholic Church on Regent Road has received a grant of £298,132 to help with restoring its roof. - Credit: Brian Lafferty


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The road has since reopened following the collision on Caister Road, Great Yarmouth yesterday evening.

One person left with serious injuries after Yarmouth crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Horse and Groom Rollesby

Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Stabbing St George's Park Great Yarmouth

Video

Third teenager arrested over Yarmouth park stabbing

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon