Great Yarmouth church to receive £300k grant

Published: 6:00 AM October 22, 2021

The recently restored parts of the roof can be seen on the left of the church. The new grant will go towards restoring the rest of the roofing. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

A church in Great Yarmouth is to receive nearly £300,000 for vital repairs.

St Mary's Catholic Church on Regent Road will be awarded £298,132 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund in order to carry out important restorations to maintain the place of worship.

Brian Lafferty, chairman of the church's finance committee, said the grant will be put towards restoring the 1850s roof which was repaired with concrete in the 1960s - which unintentionally caused more issues for the structure.

Father Anthony and Brian Lafferty at St Mary's RC Church with time capsule marking completion of the first phase of repairs. They are flanked by architect Gethin Harvey and project manager Luke Munford. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

Mr Lafferty said: "We were elated when we found out how much was being given to us.

"It's a dream come true.

"We know there are quite a lot of issues with the roof, but we can't say for certain until it comes off though.

"But once the roof is fixed, we can then focus on the inside and make it better not just for the Catholic community, but for everyone."

The repairs are expected to be completed by April 2022.

Brian Lafferty, church treasurer with Peter Candon, chair of the parish council, placing a copy of The Great Yarmouth Mercury in the St Mary's time capsule, overseen by Father Anthony. - Credit: Brian Lafferty

St Mary's Catholic Church on Regent Road has received a grant of £298,132 to help with restoring its roof. - Credit: Brian Lafferty



