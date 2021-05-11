'Any idea what it might be?' - Vicar uncovers mystery ruin
- Credit: Submitted
Is it a well? An ice-house? A gunnery from the Second World War?
When Reverend Steve Deall, vicar at St Nicholas Church in Bradwell, was cutting back the overgrowth around the 700-year-old building's yard last month, he inadvertently uncovered what appeared to be the ruins of a horseshoe-shaped wall.
But what the structure was for, he doesn't know.
The vicar, who moved with his wife Sara to Norfolk last July, said: "Over the last nine months we've been cleaning up the church yard. And it was when I was clearing some stuff away, I found the start of a curving wall.
"We've had different suggestions from people as to what it could be. But I think without somebody coming from an archaeological trust, we're not going to find out.
You may also want to watch:
"But it's been a brilliant talking-point," he added.
The reverend, who was a policeman for 25 years in Staffordshire, has enjoyed whetting his detective's nose again on the possible origins of the structure.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
- 2 Legal challenge over riverside footpath is finally resolved
- 3 Nine cars damaged in overnight spree in Great Yarmouth
- 4 Bid for four-storey waterside flats on warehouse site
- 5 Drone captures unique view of Norfolk landmark
- 6 Woman threatened with 10in bread knife and two meat cleavers, court told
- 7 How can Hemsby best be protected from surging seas?
- 8 Woman, 29, gets cervical cancer all-clear after lockdown shock
- 9 Free wi-fi launched in Great Yarmouth’s Market Place
- 10 Queen writes to Lily, 5, in reply to condolences card
"I'm like a dog with a bone once we get an investigation started," he said.
Whether or not the case is closed, the plan for the enclosure is to eventually turn it into a fernery.
"This is part of a bigger plan, to try to get people to have a bit of pride in the church," said Revd Deall.
He hopes to introduce more wildlife into the grounds surrounding the church, the tower of which is more than one thousand years old.
"We're trying to get people into the church yard. We'd like people to come and have a look around," he said.