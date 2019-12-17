Search

Car crashes into ditch off A143

PUBLISHED: 15:10 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 17 December 2019

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A car has crashed into a ditch off the A143.

Norfolk Police were called just after 2pm on Tuesday (December 17) to Priory Road, St Olaves, to reports of a one-vehicle collision.

The car had left the road and gone into a ditch, police said.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston released two casualties from the car before they were assessed by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Neither required hospital transport.

