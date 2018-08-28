Stand Up to Racism meeting to be held this week

Members of the Stand Up To Racism group in Lowestoft Town centre. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

An anti-racism meeting is to be held this week in response to the “growing racist right.”

Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft Stand Up to Racism will host the meeting at Great Yarmouth Unitarian Church, on Greyfriars Way, on Wednesday, January 23.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This meeting will declare that organised racists and the far-right are not welcome in our multicultural towns and cities.

“We oppose the racism at the heart of their message and defend the migrants, refugees and the Muslim Community they seek to scapegoat.

“The racist right is growing across Europe spreading racism, islamophobia, antisemitism and bigotry.

“There have been violent demonstrations in their support where anti-racists and police officers were attacked.

“We will not allow them to rebuild here in Britain. We will make sure their attitudes are not welcome wherever they seek to build their hate filled movement.”

Starting at 7.30pm, the meeting will welcome speakers from the Labour and Green parties, the Great Yarmouth Trades Union council, and the Great Yarmouth Mosque, among others.