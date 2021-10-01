Street artist's colourful cover up

Published: 1:49 PM October 1, 2021

STANE by his mural near Great Yarmouth Library. - Credit: STANE

A Great Yarmouth street artist is covering up unsightly and offensive graffiti with his own brand of art.

The artist STANE (Still Trying All Nearest Exits) has taken to street walls and public spaces, covering offensive scrawls and tags with colourful characters.

The mural behind Fish'O'Licious. - Credit: STANE

The artist said he was inspired while on a trip to a skatepark with his children.

STANE said: "I noticed the whole park was plagued with swastikas and badly painted genitalia pictures on all the ramps.

"I also saw someone had written an insult to someone publicly in large writing on one of the main ramps.

"I overheard children as young as six asking what one specific word meant.

"Within 24 hours of seeing it, it was gone."

STANE took his children to St Nicholas skatepark and noticed how many offensive scribblings there were. - Credit: STANE

Before and after: STANE's own brand of art covering offensive images. - Credit: STANE

The artist altered the swastikas, and the insults and crude images were covered with colourful characters.

STANE continued: "I'm sure there are many more places out there that could do with a little bit of love."

The artist wishes to continue with his pursuit of making Great Yarmouth a more colourful space for locals and visitors.

"In a nutshell, I'm looking for funding, space and support in order to give my gift of art back to the town for both locals and visitors alike," STANE said.

"With the town's City of Culture bid, now seems like the perfect time."

An insult written on a skate ramp, which STANE decided to cover. - Credit: STANE

A colourful cover up on the skate park ramp. - Credit: STANE

The street artist communicates with authorities and owners of spaces before he paints his colourful murals.

STANE has plans for bigger "STANCElls" around the town, but is looking to invest in more materials and equipment.

A GoFundMe page for the artist has already reached over £100.

"I am blown away by people's generosity," said STANE.

"I truly want this to be an ongoing project with an ever growing goal to clean up the streets and fill it with local art from local artists."

STANE's GoFundMe has reached over £100 to fund new materials and equipment. - Credit: STANE

The artist has hopes of a mural map for the town so visitors and locals can access independent businesses and discover hidden parts of Yarmouth.

For more details, or for suggestions on areas which needs some brightening up, visit STANE's Facebook and Instagram.

St Nicholas skatepark covered with STANE's artwork. - Credit: STANE

St Nicholas skatepark covered with STANE's artwork. - Credit: STANE

STANE's mural outside Great Yarmouth Library. - Credit: STANE

STANE's mural outside Great Yarmouth Library. - Credit: STANE