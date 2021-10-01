News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Street artist's colourful cover up

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:49 PM October 1, 2021   
STANE

STANE by his mural near Great Yarmouth Library. - Credit: STANE

A Great Yarmouth street artist is covering up unsightly and offensive graffiti with his own brand of art.

The artist STANE (Still Trying All Nearest Exits) has taken to street walls and public spaces, covering offensive scrawls and tags with colourful characters.

STANE

The mural behind Fish'O'Licious. - Credit: STANE

The artist said he was inspired while on a trip to a skatepark with his children.

STANE said: "I noticed the whole park was plagued with swastikas and badly painted genitalia pictures on all the ramps.

"I also saw someone had written an insult to someone publicly in large writing on one of the main ramps.

You may also want to watch:

"I overheard children as young as six asking what one specific word meant.

"Within 24 hours of seeing it, it was gone."

STANE's children on a skate ramp

STANE took his children to St Nicholas skatepark and noticed how many offensive scribblings there were. - Credit: STANE

Collage of before and after shots.

Before and after: STANE's own brand of art covering offensive images. - Credit: STANE

Most Read

  1. 1 People rescued from flat fire in Gorleston
  2. 2 New Christmas market to be held in Gorleston's 'hidden gem'
  3. 3 Company wins multi-million-pound contract to build world first vessels
  1. 4 Morning police patrols at Great Yarmouth park
  2. 5 Banksy returned to 'original concept' as additions painted over
  3. 6 Plant-based takeover of vintage cafe sells out in minutes
  4. 7 VW Golf crashes into parked cars and flips on roof after police chase
  5. 8 Shocking photos show aftermath of Gorleston flat fire
  6. 9 White rabbit street artist back with Alice theme after 'Banksy break'
  7. 10 Banksy's model village artwork to be moved to Peterborough

The artist altered the swastikas, and the insults and crude images were covered with colourful characters.

STANE continued: "I'm sure there are many more places out there that could do with a little bit of love."

The artist wishes to continue with his pursuit of making Great Yarmouth a more colourful space for locals and visitors.

"In a nutshell, I'm looking for funding, space and support in order to give my gift of art back to the town for both locals and visitors alike," STANE said.

"With the town's City of Culture bid, now seems like the perfect time."

An insult written on a skate ramp.

An insult written on a skate ramp, which STANE decided to cover. - Credit: STANE

A colourful cover up on the skate park ramp.

A colourful cover up on the skate park ramp. - Credit: STANE

The street artist communicates with authorities and owners of spaces before he paints his colourful murals.

STANE has plans for bigger "STANCElls" around the town, but is looking to invest in more materials and equipment.

A GoFundMe page for the artist has already reached over £100.

"I am blown away by people's generosity," said STANE.

"I truly want this to be an ongoing project with an ever growing goal to clean up the streets and fill it with local art from local artists."

STANE's GoFundMe has reached over £100 to fund new materials and equipment.

STANE's GoFundMe has reached over £100 to fund new materials and equipment. - Credit: STANE

The artist has hopes of a mural map for the town so visitors and locals can access independent businesses and discover hidden parts of Yarmouth.

For more details, or for suggestions on areas which needs some brightening up, visit STANE's Facebook and Instagram.

St Nicholas skatepark covered with STANE's artwork.

St Nicholas skatepark covered with STANE's artwork. - Credit: STANE

St Nicholas skatepark covered with STANE's artwork.

St Nicholas skatepark covered with STANE's artwork. - Credit: STANE

STANE's mural outside Great Yarmouth Library.

STANE's mural outside Great Yarmouth Library. - Credit: STANE

STANE's mural outside Great Yarmouth Library.

STANE's mural outside Great Yarmouth Library. - Credit: STANE

STANEcil

STANE was inspired after seeing offensive images and insults at a local skate park. - Credit: STANE

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Regent Restaurant Great Yarmouth zero food hygiene rating

Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area

Anthony Carroll

person
Jay Kedge who has been jailed following an attack on his partner who suffered a fractured eye socket.

Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Boxer turns pro Henri Potter

Norfolk boxer turns pro after winning fight against bullies

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon