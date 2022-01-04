Video
Stunning video shows starling murmuration over Caister
- Credit: Paul Roper Photography
Stunning video footage has captured a murmuration of starlings above Caister.
The flock of starlings were spotted performing the aerial stunt on New Year's Day by photographer Paul Roper and his girlfriend Clare Riseborough who had decided to go for a walk.
Mr Roper said the pair were walking along the town's seafront when they noticed the birds circling overhead.
"Me and my girlfriend thought we'd head over to Caister for a walk on the beach when we noticed them flying overhead," he said. "I'm not much of a birdwatcher so I've never seen anything like it before, certainly not that amount of birds, it was a great sight to see."
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said starlings perform the group manoeuvre for safety, with predators such as the peregrine falcon finding it hard to target individual birds whilst they are flocking.
They also gather to keep warm at night and to exchange information, such as good feeding areas.
