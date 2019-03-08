Is this Norfolk's most expensive back garden?

Part of a large garden in Ormesby St Margaret is up for sale with a price tag of £1,200,000. The land has planning permission for seven homes Picture: Jackson-Stops Jackson-Stops

Part of a large back garden in a leafy Norfolk street is being sold off for building plots.

The land belongs to Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby St Margaret, and is on the market for £1,200,000.

According to the property details being advertised by Jackson-Stops in Norwich it is "an incredible opportunity."

They say the prestigious property set in large grounds was once the home of Baronet Vincent and Lady Vincent and was built for them in 1909 from land purchased from the church.

The two-acre plot has planning permission for seven detached homes with access via a new road from Foster Close, although final details on layout and landscaping have yet to win approval.

Originally the garden got the go-ahead for 13 homes, but the scheme was trimmed to seven to create "a better arrangement" and to leave the homeowner with more land.

Objections have been lodged from neighbours in Foster Close and Symonds Avenue worried about loss of privacy, the effect on wildlife, and noise during construction and after.

The garden comprises a large lawn dotted with mature trees and a pond.

Jonathan Weeks, director at Jackson-Stops, said the garden plot was key to opening up another field beyond which had potential for another 20 to 50 homes.

He said: "It is unusual in that the house itself has some prestige from the previous owners.

"In Norfolk there are a lot of properties with gardens or land and it is becoming easier for people to get planning permission.

"This site has planning permission for seven plots and the owner owns the field behind it so there is the opportunity it purchase a good site and the opportunity to negotiate the plot behind.

"This will be the key to unlocking that field.

"We estimate a £4m re-sale for the seven houses, that is how we work back to the figure of £1,200,000.

"Whether a developer agrees with me, time will tell.

"We have had interest already."