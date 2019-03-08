'We've had some great memories' - couple bid farewell to market after 26 years

Steve and Liz Leaver of Steve's Accessories have been trading on Great Yarmouth's market for 26 years but have now moved to Regent Road. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A couple who have been trading on Great Yarmouth's market for 26 years have bid their stall an emotional farewell.

A selection of Liz's badges sold at the store. Picture: Joseph Norton A selection of Liz's badges sold at the store. Picture: Joseph Norton

Steve and Liz Leaver, both in their 60s and originally from London, have been working on markets across England since 1986.

But due to Mrs Leaver's deteriorating health, the pair have been forced to call time on their presence at markets.

Most recently the couple - who run Steve's Accessories and Liz's pin badges - have operated on the two-day market in Great Yarmouth selling a variety of equipment for mobile phones and tablets as well as pin-on badges.

Mr Leaver said it wasn't an easy decision to leave the market two weeks ago but his wife's health made it difficult for them to justify staying.

Steve's Accessories has moved to 40 Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Steve's Accessories has moved to 40 Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

He said: We've had some great memories on the market and have really enjoyed our time there.

"At the beginning we were really busy but recently trade has started to slow down.

"Liz was struggling with the demands of a 12-hour day so that gave us little choice but to move."

Some 14 months ago the couple opened a Steve's Accessories shop in Regent Road to run alongside their market stall.

Great Yarmouth Market. Picture: Antony Kelly Great Yarmouth Market. Picture: Antony Kelly

The store at 40 Regent Road - opposite St Mary's Church - will now be the permanent home for the business.

Mr Leaver said he hopes footfall will increase when the Regent Road development is completed at the end of this month.

"It has the potential to be really good and attract a lot of people but it depends what else is done to it," he said.

"Hopefully it will benefit us."

The shop sells a variety of mobile and tablet accessories. Picture: Joseph Norton The shop sells a variety of mobile and tablet accessories. Picture: Joseph Norton

The couple thanked everybody who had supported them for the last 26 years and encouraged them to visit their shop.

Mr Leaver believes improving the Market Place should be a priority for Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

He said: "We need something that will attract people to the town and the market should be that.

Badges sold at the store in Regent Road. Picture: Joseph Norton Badges sold at the store in Regent Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

"It's a great place for people to meet and that shouldn't change.

"I hope progress is made as soon as possible."

The current proposals put forward by the council would see 36 new single and double stall units installed under a new architecturally-striking market canopy as part of a £2.7m overhaul of the six-day market.

