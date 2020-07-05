Search

Village thanks local pub for support during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:27 05 July 2020

Hilary Franzen

Alison Brewster, landlady, Steve Upton, her partner, and baker Aaron Hanson. Picture: Courtesy of Hilary Franzen.

Alison Brewster, landlady, Steve Upton, her partner, and baker Aaron Hanson. Picture: Courtesy of Hilary Franzen.

Archant

A village has raised a toast to a local inn to show its appreciation to the landlady and her team for supporting residents during lockdown.

Stokesby villagers celebrate reopening of the Ferry Inn with a pint. Picture: Courtesy of Hilary Franzen.Stokesby villagers celebrate reopening of the Ferry Inn with a pint. Picture: Courtesy of Hilary Franzen.

Alison Brewster, her partner Steve Upton and baker Aaron Hanson, of the Ferry Inn in Stokesby, have been delivering take-away meals and cakes free of charge and doing residents’ shopping since late March.

They have also opened a new village shop with a delicatessen in the old games room.

Ms Brewster was presented with a painting of her old English sheepdogs, Digby and Dougal, given by Stokesby artist Jacqueline Cater, and a collection and cards from villagers.

Richard Ager thanked the Ferry Inn team on behalf of the village and Tina Webster said they had been a lifeline for the vulnerable and disabled.

Richard Ager thanks the Ferry Inn for their support during lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Hilary Franzen.Richard Ager thanks the Ferry Inn for their support during lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Hilary Franzen.

Ms Brewster said: “We’re so happy to have been able to help out during such an unprecedented time. We just wanted to make sure that everyone was looked after and had what they needed without the worry of going anywhere. I’m glad it made a difference and we could be of help.

“At the start of lockdown, when it was first announced, I honestly feared for the business’ future as I’m sure many pubs did. But the Stokesby community very quickly came together in support and I knew it was going to be OK. Thank you for supporting us, it honestly means the world.”

The pub is open 8am – 10pm daily.

Breakfasts are served in its riverside garden from 8am -11am, lunches 12noon - 3pm and dinner 5pm-9pm. The shop is open 8am - 6pm every day.

Locals Rob Lloyd and Simon Searle celebrate reopening of Ferry Inn. Picture: Courtesy of Hilary Franzen.Locals Rob Lloyd and Simon Searle celebrate reopening of Ferry Inn. Picture: Courtesy of Hilary Franzen.

