Hospital worker’s daughter ‘distraught’ after seeing her stolen bike up for sale online

Abigail was thrilled when she got her new bike, only for it to be stolen from outside UEA Sportspark weeks later.

A hospital worker’s 12-year-old girl has been left “distraught” after seeing her stolen bike being put up for sale online.

The bike was stolen from University Drive.

Abigail Sheehy, from Norwich, cycles to UEA’s sportspark on weekdays with her older brother while her mum, Lisa, carries out frontline work at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mrs Sheehy said use of the park is sponsored by the hospital so that keyworker children are cared for while schools remain closed.

But she added that her daughter “probably wouldn’t even want to go back there” after the theft.

She said the family were “heartbroken” upon realising that Abigail’s brand new bike, a 12th birthday present, had been stolen while locked and secured at the university.



Police have confirmed the green Kona Fire mountain bike, worth £525, was removed from University Drive between 8am and 5pm on Monday, June 21.

Mrs Sheehy said: “My daughter is so upset at this - she cried her heart out and was shaking when she realised she couldn’t get home. I had to go pick her up so she wouldn’t be stranded.

“She didn’t understand why the bike had been stolen and actually thought it was her fault.

“We have not had the bike two weeks and I’ve still got to pay monthly for it.”



She added: “Does being honest and working hard pay anything any more?

“My friends have set up a Go Fund Me page and I’m grateful, but I feel like such a charity case.

“I just want the person responsible to come forward.”

According to Mrs Sheehy, attempts to sell the bike on have been spotted from a Great Yarmouth-based account.

Police have confirmed that active lines of enquiry are currently being pursued - including CCTV footage and second hand sites.

Though no arrests have been made, police also confirmed that suspect enquiries are going on in the Great Yarmouth area.

Mrs Sheehy said: “I’d appreciate it if people could keep an eye out if they see this bike online. My daughter was so happy the day she got her bike and she’d do anything to get it back.

“We’re even offering an £100 reward.”

Anyone with information should contact the Op Solve team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/43011/20.