Search

Advanced search

Hospital worker’s daughter ‘distraught’ after seeing her stolen bike up for sale online

PUBLISHED: 10:58 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 02 July 2020

Abigail was thrilled when she got her new bike, only for it to be stolen from outside UEA Sportspark weeks later. Photo: Lisa Sheehy

Abigail was thrilled when she got her new bike, only for it to be stolen from outside UEA Sportspark weeks later. Photo: Lisa Sheehy

Archant

A hospital worker’s 12-year-old girl has been left “distraught” after seeing her stolen bike being put up for sale online.

The bike was stolen from University Drive. Photo: GoogleThe bike was stolen from University Drive. Photo: Google

Abigail Sheehy, from Norwich, cycles to UEA’s sportspark on weekdays with her older brother while her mum, Lisa, carries out frontline work at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mrs Sheehy said use of the park is sponsored by the hospital so that keyworker children are cared for while schools remain closed.

But she added that her daughter “probably wouldn’t even want to go back there” after the theft.

She said the family were “heartbroken” upon realising that Abigail’s brand new bike, a 12th birthday present, had been stolen while locked and secured at the university.

Mrs Sheehy believes the bike has been stolen in an effort to sell it on. Photo: Lisa SheehyMrs Sheehy believes the bike has been stolen in an effort to sell it on. Photo: Lisa Sheehy

Police have confirmed the green Kona Fire mountain bike, worth £525, was removed from University Drive between 8am and 5pm on Monday, June 21.

Mrs Sheehy said: “My daughter is so upset at this - she cried her heart out and was shaking when she realised she couldn’t get home. I had to go pick her up so she wouldn’t be stranded.

“She didn’t understand why the bike had been stolen and actually thought it was her fault.

“We have not had the bike two weeks and I’ve still got to pay monthly for it.”

Mrs Sheehy believes the bike has been stolen in an effort to sell it on. Photo: Lisa SheehyMrs Sheehy believes the bike has been stolen in an effort to sell it on. Photo: Lisa Sheehy

She added: “Does being honest and working hard pay anything any more?

You may also want to watch:

“My friends have set up a Go Fund Me page and I’m grateful, but I feel like such a charity case.

“I just want the person responsible to come forward.”

According to Mrs Sheehy, attempts to sell the bike on have been spotted from a Great Yarmouth-based account.

Police have confirmed that active lines of enquiry are currently being pursued - including CCTV footage and second hand sites.

Though no arrests have been made, police also confirmed that suspect enquiries are going on in the Great Yarmouth area.

Mrs Sheehy said: “I’d appreciate it if people could keep an eye out if they see this bike online. My daughter was so happy the day she got her bike and she’d do anything to get it back.

“We’re even offering an £100 reward.”

Anyone with information should contact the Op Solve team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/43011/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

The Great Yarmouth pubs reopening on Saturday - and the ones that aren’t

Sarah Hamer, 51, new landlord at the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

New Norfolk parkrun is ranked toughest in UK

A parkrun in Great Yarmouth aimed at walkers has been ranked the most difficult in the UK Picture: Andy Trohear

Hospital worker’s daughter ‘distraught’ after seeing her stolen bike up for sale online

Abigail was thrilled when she got her new bike, only for it to be stolen from outside UEA Sportspark weeks later. Photo: Lisa Sheehy

Row as councillor claims oversight group being ‘bypassed’ by rival panel

A row over claims scrutiny was being bypassed broke out at a Norfolk council meeting, after members objected to an informal panel assessing housing policies. Photo: Chris Bishop

Meet the students with disabilities helping a hospital through Covid-19

Left-to-right, top-to-bottom: Christian Head, Michael Jordan, Hayden Wright, Kane Amis, Louise Appleton, Sam Lowe. Photo: East Coast College