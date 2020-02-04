Search

Thieves target animal rescue charity and steal heavy duty trailer

PUBLISHED: 09:54 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 04 February 2020

The stolen trailer belonging to Marine and Wildlife Rescue. PHOTO: Dan Goldsmith

An animal rescue charity is appealing for witnesses to come forward after its heavy-duty trailer was stolen in what is believed to be a targeted burglary.

CCTV footage shows a hatchback car leaving Gapton Hall Road with the charity's trailer attached. PHOTO: Dan GoldsmithCCTV footage shows a hatchback car leaving Gapton Hall Road with the charity's trailer attached. PHOTO: Dan Goldsmith

The Marine and Wildlife Rescue Charity, which rescues grey and common seals from the coast, had their perimeter fence broken into off Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, between 8pm and 8.15pm on Friday, January 31.

The thieves drove a black hatchback car, possibly a Ford Mondeo, which the trailer was attached to before driving off.

According to CCTV footage, the car turned into the Marine Park from the Bradwell direction of Gapton Hall Road, and then left in the same direction with the trailer tailing behind.

Dan Goldsmith, the charity's chairman, is offering a £500 reward to anyone that can help locate the missing trailer - either directly or by providing information that will lead to its retrieval.

He said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area around Marine Park, off Gapton Hall Road in Great Yarmouth between 6pm on Friday, January 31 and 9am the following morning."

The charity, which helps rescue, transfer and rehabilitate seals, birds of prey, reptiles and other small mammals, says that the return of such "valuable equipment" is vital.

"This is the second theft we've been subjected to within the last year," said Mr Goldsmith, adding that "the trailer was only ordered in May".

He added: "It's going to be very awkward trying to transport heavy equipment used for helping seals.

"It's frustrating that we've been targeted and scouted out when the trailer was so essential to our ongoing work with larger marine wildlife. I really don't believe this was opportunists but was actually planned and targeted.

"What we're really hoping for is dashcam footage in the area at the time. It was dark and the trailer wasn't illuminated. If anyone has any information it'd be immensely helpful if they could get in touch."

Mr Goldsmith number is 01692 650338.

