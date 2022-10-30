'Stolen' charity pumpkin returned by 'sheepish' woman
- Credit: Suzi Russell
A woman has made a "sheepish" apology after she returned a giant doorstep pumpkin saying she had planned to "pop back and pay for it".
The surprising turn of events came after a social media appeal and coverage in this newspaper reporting the apparent "theft".
The ghost pumpkin had been raising money for charity when it vanished overnight.
Following the appeals a woman returned to the home of Suzi Russell in Gunton, near Lowestoft, saying: "I think I've got a bit of a confession".
Ms Russell, 33, a farmer's wife and Body Shop at Home representative who sells vegetables and products, said: "A lady literally rocked up at my door with it saying: 'I'm so sorry we don't have Facebook but my husband has just come in and said he saw the story and asked where I got the pumpkin from.
"She said: 'I got it from this lady's house, I just assumed they were for sale. I was going to go back today because I hadn't managed to see her and give her the money.'
"She looked so so sheepish and said: 'We haven't carved it or anything because we never do that until Halloween'.
"I just couldn't believe it. To be fair she hadn't 'stolen it stolen it' but she had taken it when it shouldn't have been taken and not left any money for it either.
Most Read
- 1 'Stolen' charity pumpkin returned by 'sheepish' woman
- 2 New bid for two 'wonderful' homes on prestigious seafront plot
- 3 National charity to take on empty unit in shopping mall
- 4 'Treat' £2 entry to model village as end-of-season thank you
- 5 Objections as bar bids to change licence for new use
- 6 Cocktail bar re-opens after intruder broke in and stole cash from till
- 7 New play areas and gardens costing £858,000 open on town estate
- 8 Thousands of trick-or-treaters expected to visit Bradwell display
- 9 £280,000 Airbnb conversion under way at historic tower
- 10 Wanted poster released after giant 'Cinderella' pumpkin stolen
"But how crazy. She said it was purely because her husband had seen it on the newspaper page and thought 'I had better go and take that back'.
"I was serving lots of people outside with vegetables and Body Shop and she wouldn't get out of the car until they had all gone."
The magnificent pumpkin was grown on the family's Phillips farm in Lound.
Due to its large size Ms Russell decided to auction it off to the highest bidder, raising £50 for the Body Shop's Children on the Edge charity.
The new owner, however, said she would like the family to carve it and send her the pictures - taking the final total to over £100 in sponsorship.
Five-year-old Primrose was delighted when the pumpkin was handed back, giving it a huge, welcome home hug.