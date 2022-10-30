'Stolen' charity pumpkin returned by 'sheepish' woman

A woman has made a "sheepish" apology after she returned a giant doorstep pumpkin saying she had planned to "pop back and pay for it".

The surprising turn of events came after a social media appeal and coverage in this newspaper reporting the apparent "theft".

The ghost pumpkin had been raising money for charity when it vanished overnight.

A sepia-tinged 'Wanted' poster was circulated on social media in bid to find out who stole a giant pumpkin which was raising money for the Body Shop charity Children on the Edge. It has now been returned. - Credit: supplied by Suzi Russell

Following the appeals a woman returned to the home of Suzi Russell in Gunton, near Lowestoft, saying: "I think I've got a bit of a confession".

Ms Russell, 33, a farmer's wife and Body Shop at Home representative who sells vegetables and products, said: "A lady literally rocked up at my door with it saying: 'I'm so sorry we don't have Facebook but my husband has just come in and said he saw the story and asked where I got the pumpkin from.

"She said: 'I got it from this lady's house, I just assumed they were for sale. I was going to go back today because I hadn't managed to see her and give her the money.'

The giant ghost pumpkin with five-year-old Primrose who recorded a video appealing for its return. - Credit: supplied by Suzi Russell

"She looked so so sheepish and said: 'We haven't carved it or anything because we never do that until Halloween'.

"I just couldn't believe it. To be fair she hadn't 'stolen it stolen it' but she had taken it when it shouldn't have been taken and not left any money for it either.

"But how crazy. She said it was purely because her husband had seen it on the newspaper page and thought 'I had better go and take that back'.

"I was serving lots of people outside with vegetables and Body Shop and she wouldn't get out of the car until they had all gone."

It was 'happy ever after' for a white 'Cinderella' pumpkin which was presumed stolen but has now been returned by a 'sheepish' woman who said she did plan to pay for it. - Credit: Suzi Russell

The magnificent pumpkin was grown on the family's Phillips farm in Lound.

Due to its large size Ms Russell decided to auction it off to the highest bidder, raising £50 for the Body Shop's Children on the Edge charity.

The new owner, however, said she would like the family to carve it and send her the pictures - taking the final total to over £100 in sponsorship.

Five-year-old Primrose was delighted when the pumpkin was handed back, giving it a huge, welcome home hug.



