Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Stolen motorbike seized by police more than 100 miles away

PUBLISHED: 12:20 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 03 April 2019

The motorbike which was stolen in Great Yarmouth has been seized by police in Welling, London. Picture: East Wickham Police

The motorbike which was stolen in Great Yarmouth has been seized by police in Welling, London. Picture: East Wickham Police

Archant

A motorbike which was stolen in Great Yarmouth has been seized by police after being found more than 100 miles away from the town.

The bike was found by East Wickham police in Welling, London, on Monday, April 1.

East Wickham is 137 miles away from Great Yarmouth.

A tweet by East Wickham police said: “Just recovered a stolen motorcycle in Glenmore Road which has come all the way from Great Yarmouth.

“Norfolk Police some good news.”

Most Read

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Police vow to fight anti-social behaviour in seaside town after residents raise concerns

Residents in Gorleston have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town. Picture: James Bass

Three arrested for affray as house is put on lockdown

Two teenagers and a man in his 40’s have been arrested on suspicion of affray while their house in St Hilda’s Crescent, Gorleston has been put on lockdown. Picture: Joseph Norton

Great Yarmouth Pride 2019 - First headline act announced as 5,000 expected to throng streets

Pride celebrations are coming to Great Yarmouth, creating similar scenes to those in Norwich last year Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Police vow to fight anti-social behaviour in seaside town after residents raise concerns

Residents in Gorleston have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town. Picture: James Bass

Three arrested for affray as house is put on lockdown

Two teenagers and a man in his 40’s have been arrested on suspicion of affray while their house in St Hilda’s Crescent, Gorleston has been put on lockdown. Picture: Joseph Norton

Great Yarmouth Pride 2019 - First headline act announced as 5,000 expected to throng streets

Pride celebrations are coming to Great Yarmouth, creating similar scenes to those in Norwich last year Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

‘He was the kind of person the world wants’: Footballer pays tribute to ‘charismatic’ late uncle with winning goal

Shirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Berkhamsted FC 3rd April 2019. Photo shows Lowestoft Town goalscorer Cion Wren, Jack Wilkinson in background. Note: exif data time is UTC not BST

Stolen motorbike seized by police more than 100 miles away

The motorbike which was stolen in Great Yarmouth has been seized by police in Welling, London. Picture: East Wickham Police

Great Yarmouth man admits serious assault causing GBH

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

‘Cars come flying round the bend’ - residents support proposals for lollipop person on ‘nasty road’

Residents in Hemsby have backed proposals discussed by the parish council to fund a lollipop person. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists