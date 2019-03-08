Stolen motorbike seized by police more than 100 miles away

The motorbike which was stolen in Great Yarmouth has been seized by police in Welling, London. Picture: East Wickham Police Archant

A motorbike which was stolen in Great Yarmouth has been seized by police after being found more than 100 miles away from the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bike was found by East Wickham police in Welling, London, on Monday, April 1.

East Wickham is 137 miles away from Great Yarmouth.

A tweet by East Wickham police said: “Just recovered a stolen motorcycle in Glenmore Road which has come all the way from Great Yarmouth.

“Norfolk Police some good news.”