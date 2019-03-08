Stolen motorbike seized by police more than 100 miles away
PUBLISHED: 12:20 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 03 April 2019
Archant
A motorbike which was stolen in Great Yarmouth has been seized by police after being found more than 100 miles away from the town.
The bike was found by East Wickham police in Welling, London, on Monday, April 1.
East Wickham is 137 miles away from Great Yarmouth.
A tweet by East Wickham police said: “Just recovered a stolen motorcycle in Glenmore Road which has come all the way from Great Yarmouth.
“Norfolk Police some good news.”