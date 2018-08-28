Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police Archant

Thousands of rings, watches, earrings and other items of suspected stolen property have been recovered from a “prolific” burglary gang who hit almost 100 Norfolk properties.

Twelve members of the gang were jailed for a total of 71 years last month after they “devastated” the lives of countless victims whose homes and businesses they targeted.

Almost 100 of the raids took place in Norfolk, and today Cambridgeshire Police have released pictures of what they believe to be the ill-gotten gains of 11 months of burglaries, worth up to £2m.

The haul includes watches, jewellery, medals, and personal lockets, and today police have released images of all the recovered property in the hope of reuniting it with their owners.

Most of the burglaries were raids on homes, although commercial premises, post offices and ATMs were also targeted in the spree which took place between February and December last year in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

In Norfolk, 96 raids were carried out, with places hit including King’s Lynn, Stowbridge, Thetford, Watton, Mundford, Emneth, Norwich, Three Holes, Southery, Swaffham, North Walsham, Great Moulton, Shotesham All Saints, Dereham, Kenninghall, Easton, Weeting, Gooderstone, Fritton, Hempnall, Yaxham, Harleston, Welney, Attleborough, Wymondham, Feltwell, Downham Market, Wereham, East Harling, East Lexham, Mulbarton, Horsford and Diss.

Gang members would mask their faces using balaclavas and smash or force open doors or windows in broad daylight. They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Judge Stephen Holt said in his almost 40 years involvement in the courts’ system, he did not think he had come across such a case.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve ever come across as serious a conspiracy to burgle in terms of the sheer amounts stolen, the number of properties broken into and most importantly the lives left devastated by people having their homes invaded and damaged by you.”

Sentencing the gang at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Holt described John Eli Loveridge, 42, as a “professional career criminal” before passing a seven and a half year sentence on Loveridge, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk.

John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk, who the judge said was “very actively involved right the way through” was sentenced to five years at a young offenders institute (YOI).

Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely, was jailed for six and a half years.

Police hope to reunite the items, which are believed to have come from crimes between December 9, 2016 and 9 January 9, 2018, with their rightful owners.

Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, was jailed for six and a half years in prison.

Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire, was sentenced to four years in a Young Offenders Institute (YOI).

Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk, was jailed for five and a half years.

Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk, was jailed for five years.

Simon Oakley, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norfolk, who was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle was said to have played a “vital role” and was one of the “leading members of this conspiracy”.

James Pateman, 55, of no fixed abode, and his brother, Thomas Pateman, 54, of Fen Road, Chesterton, Cambridge, were also been convicted of handling stolen goods.

James was jailed for three and a half years and Thomas was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

The images can be viewed here .

Those who believe an item belongs to them should email OperationHawkesbury@cambs.pnn.police.uk with their name, date and address of offence, crime number, exhibit number/album-photo ref of property, contact details, including email address, and any receipts/proof of purchase or photographs of items.