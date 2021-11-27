Christmas cheer despite Storm Arwen at Christmas market

Emma MacConnachy said it was lovely to see so many people brave the weather and get in the Christmas spirit. - Credit: James Weeds

Spirits were high despite a turn in the weather at a Christmas market in Great Yarmouth on Saturday.

Independent businesses selling their Christmas wares at Christmas in the Parks said that it was great to see many people getting into the Christmas spirit despite a downpour at lunchtime caused by Storm Arwen.

Emma MacConnachy, from Picnic Patch, said: "Today has been very good for footfall.

"People braved the weather, and there was a definite dip when the heavens opened, but people came back out as soon as it cleared.

"I've seen a nice varied customer base and I've really enjoyed it.

"I've been happy and comfortable in my chalet.

"It's lovely to see something happening in such a lovely setting."

Rebecca and Bethany Sadler were selling cakes from their Christmas chalet. - Credit: James Weeds

Twin Bakes, a cake retailer, had a stall for Friday and Saturday at Christmas in the Parks.

Rebecca Sadler, who lives in Bradwell, said: "It is really unfortunate about the weather, but we have still done really well.

"Had the rain held off, I think the turnout would have been even better."

Bethany Sadler, Rebecca's twin sister who lives in Horsford, added: "Once it started raining, everybody disappeared.

"But as soon as the sun came out, we were really busy again."

The twins will not be back to St George's Park for the rest of this season, but said they hoped to return next year.

One of the light displays at the Christmas in the Park event at St George's Park. - Credit: James Weeds

Jessica Trott owns Norwich-based retailer of celebration cakes, Rainbow Cake Co.

"Considering the weather, today has been good," Miss Trott said.

"It did go a bit dead, but once the rain cleared, it was okay again.

"There's been a lot interest and people have been getting in the Christmas mood."

Sophia Andrews (right) and her mother were hoping for some sunshine on Sunday. - Credit: James Weeds

Sophia Andrews, from Hemsby, was selling homemade crafts, books and Christmas ornaments with her business, Soph's Homemade Crafts.

"It's been better than yesterday," said Miss Andrews.

"But the weather has affected it.

"We’ve survived and continued to be friendly throughout.

"The people have been lovely.

"We're hoping for some sun tomorrow."

Clare Dyble, head of marketing and communications at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the atmosphere was great.

"There have been lots of visitors.

"There was a break in the weather - and it was cold and rainy.

"But once it drifted off, a few more people came through."

What's the weather for tomorrow?

The Met Office have said that showers and heavy rain are expected at some parts throughout the day on Sunday.

There is heavy rain and 24mph winds expected at 9am.

However, by 10am the rain should begin to ease and showers are expected again at 12pm and again between 2pm and 4pm.