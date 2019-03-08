Search

Boat held off Great Yarmouth after stowaways found on board

PUBLISHED: 14:08 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 25 September 2019

Stowaways have been found on a container ship off Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Stowaways have been found on a container ship off Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

A boat is being held off the coast at Great Yarmouth after stowaways were found on board.

The Rotra Mare, which is carrying wind turbines from Spain, has been stopped by the authorities.

A spokesman from Peel Ports said: "We can confirm that stowaways have been identified on board the Rotra Mare.

"We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities dealing with the matter."

The Netherlands-registered container/cargo ship was built in 2008.

It was due to arrive in Great Yarmouth from Bilbao at midday on Monday.

Border Force have been approached for a comment.

