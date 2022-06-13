Bid for new 'street hubs' to replace phone kiosks in Yarmouth

Street hubs offering free calls, device charging and ultrafast wifi could be installed across Great Yarmouth's town centre. - Credit: BT

BT is bidding to replace phone boxes in Great Yarmouth with "cutting edge" street hubs offering free charging, calls, and ultrafast wi-fi.

The monoliths also offer touch screen access to council and emergency services, and digital displays for advertising and public service messaging.

In papers supporting the plans BT says the aim is to reduce digital inequalities and make communities better connected.

The proposed locations where traditional kiosks will be replaced are outside River Island in King Street, and two in the Market Place.

They are said to be able to support hundreds of users within a 150m radius.

The bid includes an anti social behaviour management plan which explains how issues of misuse can arise and be dealt with, particularly around drug dealing.

On the plus said they say the units give community access to "an unprecedented suite of essential free services."

"This includes ultrafast wi-fi, phone calls, wayfinding, device charging, a dedicated 999 call button and public messaging capabilities.

"It’s also a platform for future technologies – air quality monitoring, emergency messaging, mobile coverage and more."

The structures are inspected and cleaned every two weeks, the papers say.

A similar bid in Norwich drew concerns but was approved.