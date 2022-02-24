Lightsticks and flashmobs as 90's party vibe hits the streets

Gallery

The Broadway Bella's dance group entertain the crowd at St Nicholas Recreation Ground after the music and dance procession around the streets of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The second of a series of mass street events has bought colour and a 90s glow-stick vibe to Great Yarmouth's urban heart.

Some 400 people helped to bring joy to the Barrack Estate - taking part in an event aimed at bringing art and creativity to communities in a fun and free way.

The parades - unthinkable a year ago due to Covid - involve a New Orleans-style brass band called Mr Wilson's Second Liners pumping out 90s dance tunes from the likes of Fatboy Slim, The Happy Mondays and Haddaway.

Programme manager Sam Jinks said people were participating on their door steps and balconies, with many leaving their homes to join the procession, culminating in flashmob-style performances at St Nicholas Park near the seafront.

Earlier in the day organisers Freshly Greated had held an assembly at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy which morphed into a celebration with all year groups joining in, Mr Jinks said.

The third and final event will take to the streets of Gorleston's Magdalen Estate tonight, Thursday, leaving Oriel Avenue at 5pm and making its way to Magdalen Square.

Sam Jinks, one of the organisers, dancing in the streets of Great Yarmouth during the music and dance procession led by Mr Wilson's Second Liners. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mayor of Great Yarmouth Borough, Adrian Thompson, in the crowd following Mr Wilson's Second Liners as they lead a music and dance procession around the streets of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

