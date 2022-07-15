Street tour aims to highlight Great Yarmouth culture

Guided tours are taking place in Great Yarmouth over the weekend, showing off some of the town's latest street art. - Credit: Reprezent Project

"We want to help turn this part of Great Yarmouth into a cultural district."

That is the aim of Reprezent Project's founder Ruben Cruz as the art collective invites people to explore street art around the town's Nelson Ward at the weekend.

Since the elusive street artist Banksy famously tagged several areas of Great Yarmouth as part of his Great British Spraycation in August 2022, Mr Cruz has started a project to link parts of the town through art.

The stunning Banksy art work in Admiralty Road - Credit: Denise Bradley

Over the past year, artists working with Reprezent Project have left their mark on many buildings and now the collective will be leading a guided tour so people can find out more about the pieces and the artists behind them.

The Street Gallery Walls tour takes place on Saturday from 2pm and Sunday from 3pm starting outside Mr Cruz's pub, Bar 37, on King Street.

Ruben Cruz, from the Reprezent Project, will double down his efforts to ensure that Great Yarmouth is the number one place in the UK for street art. - Credit: Reprezent Project

Mr Cruz said: "It's been a brilliant year. I think we've finally been getting credit and support from the community. And we are focusing on producing a lot more content and art for the town.

"We're also trying to become more inclusive and we're taking active steps to get more people involved in what we do."

Mr Cruz said it is a passion of his to help establish the town's Nelson Ward as a cultural district.

Artist Sofia Camacho in front of her finished street art Butterfly's Metamorphosis in Havelock Road/St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida

"There is a lot of things happening in that area," Mr Cruz said.

"I want the area to be a celebration for all the artists and organisations based in the ward. We're all trying to better the town.

"This passion is more than just getting Reprezent out there. It's much bigger than that."

The mural of the Queen has been restored in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Reprezent Project

Mr Cruz said he has noticed a shift in the way people from out of the area view the creative work being produced by Great Yarmouth and Gorleston artists.

"I think the City of Culture bid was really beneficial," Mr Cruz added.

"Even though we were unsuccessful this time, it was still a chance to get other people looking at our work and see that it has value."

Ruben Cruz, founder and creative director of the Reprezent Project, stood outside of the parrot house mural in Gorleston. - Credit: Ruben Cruz

Reprezent Project is planning more guided tours of the artwork located in town, with another one scheduled for the end of August.

For more information, visit the Reprezent Project Facebook page.