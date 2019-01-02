Search

String of drink and drug driving arrests on Norfolk’s roads

02 January, 2019 - 08:17
A driver was arrested after a speed check on the A140. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

Police arrested a number of drivers overnight, including on suspicion of being behind the wheel while drunk or after using drugs.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled up a car outside Tesco in Thetford on New Year’s Day evening after officers noticed a “strong smell” of cannabis.

Police tweeted that the driver “admitted to smoking cannabis daily and just one hour beforehand”. They then provided a positive sample and were arrested.

In Great Yarmouth, a woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after she was stopped because of a defective brake light.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 2, a woman was arrested after activating a speed camera in Norwich.

Sgt Chris Harris tweeted that she was twice the legal limit for driving, with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

And officers from Long Stratton, who were carrying out speed enforcement on the A140 on the night of Tuesday, January 1 arrested a driver on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified.

Insp Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector for South Norfolk police, tweeted: “Drugs and cash found, resulting in driver being further arrested and conveyed to the police investigation centre.”

