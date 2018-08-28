Search

Advanced search

‘I cried until I couldn’t cry any more’ - student nurses head to Westminster in funding fight

PUBLISHED: 09:31 21 November 2018

A member of nursing staff dispensing drugs from a trolley on a ward. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

A member of nursing staff dispensing drugs from a trolley on a ward. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Archant

Student nurses from East Anglia will meet members of parliament at Westminster today ahead of a debate which will discuss the future of nurse education funding.

A nurse putting on gloves in a hospital. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA WireA nurse putting on gloves in a hospital. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

The debate was called by Wolverhampton South West MP Eleanor Smith, after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) called for £1bn a year to be put back into higher education funding from Government’s £20bn NHS promise as part of NHS Ten Year Plan.

Since the living support bursary for nursing students was scrapped in 2016, applications to study nursing have fallen 33 per cent, while the number of students accepted onto courses has dropped 8 per cent.

Helen Maw, RCN eastern senior officer, said: “Without the right financial support in place there is a serious risk more students will be forced to drop out of training and we lose this vital resource patients need.

“In the East of England we are aware of students going to extreme lengths to keep their heads above water as they juggle intense training with the financial struggles of day to day life.

Picture: Ian BurtPicture: Ian Burt

“We must see action now to provide them with the support they need.”

Patient care is already threatened by extreme nursing shortages across the health and social care system, such as the plans at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

The hospital’s cancer surgery is proposed to be moved to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) because of low staffing levels.

A student nurse, who did not wish to be named, said: “My mental health was damaged in the first year of university, I was under so much pressure I went numb.

“I cried until I couldn’t cry any more. The people who make these decisions have no idea what it’s like, they teach us to have so much empathy for our patients yet they don’t have any for us.”

Student nurses spend a thousand more hours on their courses compared to the average student, they have 2,300 hours of academic study and are required to complete an extra 2,300 hours worth of clinical placements.

The nurse continued: “I know I will run out of money by December and will have to rely on my student overdraft. I estimate that I’ll be £60,000 in debt at the end of my course, with interest constantly being added.”

The debate will be held today at Westminster Hall.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Bomb disposal team called out after object found on beach

09:32 David Bale
A Second World War oxygen tank was found on a beach north of Sea Palling. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The bomb disposal team was called out after a object was found on a beach north of Sea Palling in north Norfolk.

‘I cried until I couldn’t cry any more’ - student nurses head to Westminster in funding fight

09:31 Abigail Nicholson
A member of nursing staff dispensing drugs from a trolley on a ward. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Student nurses from East Anglia will meet members of parliament at Westminster today ahead of a debate which will discuss the future of nurse education funding.

Updated A47 lane reopened after two vehicle crash

Yesterday, 19:52 Abigail Nicholson
A crash has closed one lane of the A47 near Blofield Picture: Denise Bradley

The A47 has been cleared after a two vehicle car crash.

What’s it like living on Yarmouth’s Middlegate estate?

Yesterday, 18:07 Liz coates
Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

An historic Great Yarmouth housing estate is in line for a multi-million pound makeover which will improve housing for more than 1,000 people and hopefully build new homes for a few more.

Most Read

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Yesterday, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Read more
Twitter

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

Yesterday, 07:17 Christine Cunningham
Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Emergency services called to town centre as lamp post catches fire

Mon, 17:24 Joseph Norton
Emergency services were called to King Street as a disused lamp post caught fire. Picture: Joe Norton

Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth town centre after a disused lamp post caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Read more
Rescue Service

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy