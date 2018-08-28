Search

Car-mad teenager given send-off he would have wanted

PUBLISHED: 16:07 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 24 January 2019

A convoy of Subaru cars at the funeral of Cameron Geeson who died on New Year's Day aged 19. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A convoy of Subaru cars at the funeral of Cameron Geeson who died on New Year's Day aged 19. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A car-mad teenager was given the send-off he would have wanted when a fleet of Subarus and a quad-bike with a number plate bearing his name followed his funeral in Great Yarmouth.

The revs of the quad and 18 Subaru engines could be heard along the town’s seafront on Thursday (January 24) as a hearse carried Cameron Geeson to Gorleston crematorium.

The 19-year-old, who had loved the Japanese-made sports car, had died suddenly on New Year’s Day.

Six days after his death his mother, Michaela Geeson, posted an open request on Facebook, asking if any Subaru drivers could follow his funeral procession.

Ms Geeson, 46, of Harbord Crescent, said that her son had loved sports cars, especially Subarus.

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Cameron had a rare condition in which a number of missing chromosomes had resulted in brain disabilities.

“He was a happy chap, always smiling,” Ms Geeson said.

“He was a bit clumsy, a joker.”

She added that he was a “bit of a Del Boy”.

A convoy of Subaru cars at the funeral of Cameron Geeson who died on New Year's Day aged 19. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“He used to buy cheap computers and sell them for a profit,” Ms Geeson said.

The Geeson family are originally from Lincolnshire.

They moved last year from King’s Lynn to Great Yarmouth.

Cameron had attended Churchill Park Academy, a school for students with special needs.

A convoy of Subaru cars at the funeral of Cameron Geeson who died on New Year's Day aged 19. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The family had never met any of the Subaru drivers before they agreed to attend the funeral.

Mark James, 38, a member of the Norfolk and Suffolk Subaru Club, had read Ms Geeson’s post and forwarded it to other club members.

“To hear the Subaru was the boy’s favourite car made it worthwhile to do this for him,” Mr James said.

On Facebook, Mr James, a Great Yarmouth man, described the club as a “Subaru family” and had said they would give Cameron the “best send-off we can”.

A convoy of Subaru cars at the funeral of Cameron Geeson who died on New Year's Day aged 19. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cameron is survived by his mother and father, Kevin, 42, and two brothers – James, 16, and Daniel, 22.

The funeral took place yesterday (January 24) at 2pm with the procession from the seafront to Gorleston Crematorium.

