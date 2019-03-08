Norfolk flower club wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show
PUBLISHED: 09:37 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 03 June 2019
Archant
A Norfolk flower club won a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Julia Knights, 62, and Rosemary Pell, 38, members of Bradwell Flower Club, exhibited in the floral art section of the show last month.
Mrs Knights said they had decided to enter the show after a founder member and former president of the club, Enid Fitzgerald, died in January.
This year is also 40 years since another founder member of the club, Beryl Johns, won a bronze medal at the show.
The class the pair entered was called 'Connections' and their design, made of recycled and recyclable materials, represented the connections between people and power and war and peace and included lines from the John Lennon song 'Imagine'.
The mother and daughter team worked from 9.45pm on May 22 until 6am.
"It was intense, we never stopped," she said.