Roller skaters end year on a high with hundreds of medals

Betsy Suttie and Amelia Balls wow the crowds in Great Yarmouth Picture: Retroskate ARSC Retroskate ARSC

Home-grown roller skaters ended the year with an impressive haul of 225 medals.

Megan Tubby and Harmony Widdowson in action at Great Yarmouth Picture: Retroskate ARSC Megan Tubby and Harmony Widdowson in action at Great Yarmouth Picture: Retroskate ARSC

The final stack of gongs came in Great Yarmouth when Retroskate Artistic Roller Skating Club hosted a two-day inter-club annual competition at its base in Marine Parade.

The event saw the club welcome some 500 visitors including skaters, coaches, parents and supporters making it one of the biggest sports events in the area.

Skaters aged between five and 50 years old competed for the home club winning 68 medal places, comprising 28 gold, 25 silver, and 15 bronze.

A spokesman said: “Such a big event takes months to plan, a big thank you goes out to all involved and a special mention to Dimitriv Popova of Sputnik Control Loop Solutions who sponsored the 184 medals presented to the first, second and third placings.”

Alana Ewings takes to the rink at Retroskate Picture: Retroskate ARSC Alana Ewings takes to the rink at Retroskate Picture: Retroskate ARSC

This year the club has won 225 medals across six UK competitions and four internationals.