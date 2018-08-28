Roller skaters end year on a high with hundreds of medals
PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:00 18 December 2018
Retroskate ARSC
Home-grown roller skaters ended the year with an impressive haul of 225 medals.
The final stack of gongs came in Great Yarmouth when Retroskate Artistic Roller Skating Club hosted a two-day inter-club annual competition at its base in Marine Parade.
The event saw the club welcome some 500 visitors including skaters, coaches, parents and supporters making it one of the biggest sports events in the area.
Skaters aged between five and 50 years old competed for the home club winning 68 medal places, comprising 28 gold, 25 silver, and 15 bronze.
A spokesman said: “Such a big event takes months to plan, a big thank you goes out to all involved and a special mention to Dimitriv Popova of Sputnik Control Loop Solutions who sponsored the 184 medals presented to the first, second and third placings.”
This year the club has won 225 medals across six UK competitions and four internationals.