Sexual abuse survivors centre opens in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:24 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 22 January 2019

A centre for survivors of sexual abuse has opened in Great Yarmouth.

Operated by the Sue Lambert Trust, which provides counselling and support to survivors of childhood sexual abuse, rape and sexual assault, the centre is located on King Street in the former Fatso’s restaurant.

The official opening of the building, which has been restored by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Fund, was attended by staff, volunteers and trustees, as well as the mayor of the town and Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), who last year doubled the annual funding given to the trust.

PCC Lorne Green, who officially opened the centre, said: “As the only Norfolk-based provider of specialist comprehensive support for survivors, the Sue Lambert Trust’s services have been placed under great pressure as they have worked to cope with increasing calls for support.”

The additional funding has supported the organisation to train more volunteer counsellors and extend the number of client sessions available each week to those seeking help to cope with and recover from what they have experienced.

