Firefighters tackle blaze at Great Yarmouth charity shop

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:28 PM April 27, 2021   
Sue Ryder shop Great Yarmouth fire damage

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the Sue Ryder shop on Regent St in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday morning (April 27). - Credit: Raymond Fairey

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a charity shop in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire at the Sue Ryder charity shop on Regent Street just after 9am on Tuesday (April 27).

Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the premises, with crew wearing breathing apparatus and using both main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. 

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hotspots.

Raymond Fairey, who witnessed the response, said it was "very upsetting" and that he was "saddened for staff" as the shop hasn't been open for long since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Neither police nor ambulance attended the scene.

Sue Ryder's head office has been contacted for comment.

