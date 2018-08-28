Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver arrested for drug driving after crashing car into wall

PUBLISHED: 10:23 13 January 2019

A driver has been arrested on suspiciom of drug driving after a car ploughed into a wall in Carlton Colville. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been arrested on suspiciom of drug driving after a car ploughed into a wall in Carlton Colville. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car ploughed into a wall in Carlton Colville.

No one was injured and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after provding a position wipe for cannabis and cocaine. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing TeamNo one was injured and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after provding a position wipe for cannabis and cocaine. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Lowestoft Police attended the scene at around 10pm last night.

On arrival, the dark-coloured car had collided with the brick wall at the coastal town near Lowestoft.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted the incident to social media.

The Twitter update read: “East team have just attended a single vehicle RTC with @LowestoftPolice in Carlton Colville. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of #DrugDriving after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK. No injuries #Fatal4 1691/131.”

No one was injured in the incident and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a position wipe for cannabis and cocaine.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Open Christmas event team thank supporters after biggest turn out to date

Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: Belinda Roll

HM Coastguards report ‘busy year’ for incidents

Across the region, the busiest period for the Coastguard rescue teams were in July and August with teams attending 554 incidents collectively. Picture: HM Coastguard

The night Nimrod went down off the coast of Great Yarmouth

The Nimrod when she had reverted to her fatal role as a collier.

Driver arrested for drug driving after crashing car into wall

A driver has been arrested on suspiciom of drug driving after a car ploughed into a wall in Carlton Colville. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists