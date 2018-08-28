Driver arrested for drug driving after crashing car into wall

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car ploughed into a wall in Carlton Colville.

Lowestoft Police attended the scene at around 10pm last night.

On arrival, the dark-coloured car had collided with the brick wall at the coastal town near Lowestoft.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted the incident to social media.

The Twitter update read: “East team have just attended a single vehicle RTC with @LowestoftPolice in Carlton Colville. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of #DrugDriving after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK. No injuries #Fatal4 1691/131.”

