Search

Advanced search

Woman finds biological father after connecting on LinkedIn

PUBLISHED: 16:13 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:22 15 December 2018

Miss Smith: “Some things started to make sense like, I didn’t have any genetic make-up from him and our personality’s are very different and we had different views on life completely.

Miss Smith: “Some things started to make sense like, I didn’t have any genetic make-up from him and our personality’s are very different and we had different views on life completely." Picture: Contributed by Shawnie May Smith

Archant

After 21 years of not knowing who her biological father was, one woman pushed through her fear of rejection to track him down online.

Shawnie May Smith always assumed her biological father was her step-dad, but after more than a decade she found out the truth - her dad was someone else and her original birth name was Chantelle. Picture Supplied by Shawnie May SmithShawnie May Smith always assumed her biological father was her step-dad, but after more than a decade she found out the truth - her dad was someone else and her original birth name was Chantelle. Picture Supplied by Shawnie May Smith

Since she was born, Shawnie May Smith, of Beccles, always assumed her biological father was her step-dad, but after more than a decade she found out the truth - her dad was someone else and her original birth name was Chantelle.

“My mother sat me down in the front room and she was asking questions like ‘you understand that there is some children out there who don’t know who their parents are?’ and ‘if you discovered that your dad, actually isn’t your biological dad, how would you feel?” Miss Smith said.

Her mother then went on to explain her step-dad took on the role as her father just after she was born.

“Some things started to make sense like, I didn’t have any genetic make-up from him,” she said.

Nate Scaffer, 48, who now lives in Savannah, Georgia has three english children. Picture: Supplied by Shawnie May SmithNate Scaffer, 48, who now lives in Savannah, Georgia has three english children. Picture: Supplied by Shawnie May Smith

Her mother showed her a picture of her biological family and her characteristics began to make sense; her stature, figure and her skin were all on her father’s side.

She said: “My mother did everything for me, I have had the best life. She was really a good mum and as a child she was my best friend.”

After Shawnie got engaged to her partner in 2017, her curiosities about her biological father became more fierce.

She knew his name, he lived somewhere in America, and she had two half brothers who lived in Norfolk.

Miss Smith and her biological father, Nate Scaffer now regularly message and are planning on meeting in May next year. Picture: Contributed by Shawnie May SmithMiss Smith and her biological father, Nate Scaffer now regularly message and are planning on meeting in May next year. Picture: Contributed by Shawnie May Smith

In September, she used networking site LinkedIn to track down her father, Nate Scaffer and asked to connect.

Miss Smith said: “It was that feeling where your heart sinks to the bottom of your stomach, I thought he might block me.”

He accepted and eventually responded to her message, but was “taken back” by the nature of the contact.

“I was on a mini-holiday to Chicago when this person reached out and I just accepted and forgot about until a couple of days later,” Mr Scaffer said.

Shawnie May Smith, 21, (pictured with her partner) always assumed her biological father was her step-dad. Picture: Contributed by Shawnie May SmithShawnie May Smith, 21, (pictured with her partner) always assumed her biological father was her step-dad. Picture: Contributed by Shawnie May Smith

The pair started to talk and she instantly asked if he remembered her mother, and later said “that means I am your daughter”.

The 48-year-old, who now lives in Savannah, Georgia, had a relationship with her mother while working as a firefighter in Suffolk.

He said: “I don’t regret any of my kids, but I regret not being there for them.”

Even though they went 21 years without contact, the pair are now getting to know each other and message each day.

They are set to meet next May for Miss Smith’s 22nd birthday.

He said: “I wake up every morning and message her ‘good morning my baby girl’,”

Mr Scaffer has four children, three are from England and has one 16-year-old daughter who lives with him.

Although he has made this new connection with his daughter, he believes it wouldn’t be a good idea to bring together all of his children.

He said: “The only way that I could do that would be to fly over to the UK,” he added, “would I like it, yes, do I think it would be healthy, no.”

On the whole experience, Miss Smith said she was “filled with love” for her father and keeps a regular blog, ‘I have an American Dad’ about their journey.

She said: “I have always been really neutral about not knowing who my dad was, it was never like I was angry at him.

“I just wondered why really,” she added.

“I am really looking forward to meeting him and meeting my younger sister next year,” she said.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Norfolk and Suffolk schools come together for the festive season

42 minutes ago Greta Levy
The event held at St Andrew’s hall in Norwich featured readings, carols and music by pupils and staff from schools in Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Cromer, Lowestoft as well as Thetford.Picture: Inspiration Trust

Children from schools and academies in Norfolk and Suffolk came together to celebrate the festive season.

Woman finds biological father after connecting on LinkedIn

16:13 Greta Levy
Miss Smith: “Some things started to make sense like, I didn’t have any genetic make-up from him and our personality’s are very different and we had different views on life completely.

After 21 years of not knowing who her biological father was, one woman pushed through her fear of rejection to track him down online.

Two more motorists arrested for drink and drug driving in Norfolk

12:52 Greta Levy
Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues.

Three million bowls need to be filled for abandoned pets this Christmas

42 minutes ago Greta Levy
Three million bowls need to be filled for abandoned pets this Christmas. Picture Getty Images

The community have been asked to come together to help feed abandoned pets spending Christmas in rescue centres.

Most Read

Norfolk academy only allows children who have 100pc attendance to wear non-school uniform

Yesterday, 16:01 Joseph Norton
Caister Academy sent a message to parents whose children had 100pc attendance saying they could wear non-school uniform on Friday. Picture: Archant

Parents at a Norfolk academy have described their anger after finding out that if their children had missed a day at school they would not be able to take part in a non-uniform day.

Read more

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

Yesterday, 10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Read more
NHS

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Thu, 09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy