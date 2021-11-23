Nurse donated organs to save others after death, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of nurse Lorraine Gray was held at the Norfolk Coroner's Office at County Hall. - Credit: Archant Norfolk SIMON FINLAY

A "heartbroken" nurse who took her own life donated her organs to save others after her death, an inquest has heard

Lorraine Gray, 53, was found unconscious by her husband at their home in Blake Road, Great Yarmouth, on June 8.

She died on June 14 after a six-day coma and donated her organs to save others.

An inquest into her death held on Tuesday, November 23, heard she had a history of depression and had been upset at the breakdown of her marriage.

Mrs Gray worked on the respiratory ward at the James Paget University Hospital during the pandemic and at the Market Gates vaccination centre.

It was reported she had visited her GP and spoke of having an "horrendous year."

In read evidence her husband said on Tuesday June 8 Mrs Gray was due to work at the Covid vaccination centre in Market Gates.

Arriving home earlier than expected he was surprised to find the door locked from the inside, and entry was forced.

He found his wife on the bed barely breathing and called the ambulance.

He said the couple had talked about separating and that over time she became more upset and depressed about it.

After she died he discovered she owed £35,000, her wages only just covering the interest on the debt.

"It would have been a lot of pressure for anyone, let alone someone suffering from depression," he said.

Friends and colleagues described her as "the ultimate professional" who was "highly skilled and respected", but a number of stressful incidents at work had tested her resilience.

In conversations about her personal life she said she feared for the future and was worried about living on her own and how she would cope.

It was said she "wanted her old life back."

A friend who met with her on Sunday June 6 noted she looked pale and had lost weight. She said she looked "heartbroken and emotionally and physically drained." She added she said she "felt worthless."

Senior Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a verdict of suicide, referring to Mrs Gray's despair at the separation, the debt, and the likely stress of working through the pandemic.

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.