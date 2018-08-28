Search

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

PUBLISHED: 10:31 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 25 January 2019

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Archant

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in a Morrisons car park on Tuesday.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council branded the tip a waste of money. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilGreat Yarmouth Borough Council branded the tip a waste of money. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Following the incident in Blackwall Reach, Great Yarmouth, the town’s borough council labelled fly-tipping a waste of money.

Since the tip was reported by Morrisons, Great Yarmouth Borough Council have launched an investigation to try and identify the offenders.

The waste was dumped by the recycling banks in the supermarket’s car park.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “[The fly-tip] is thought to be domestic waste, although possibly not all from the same person or address.

“One of our environmental rangers searched through the waste on Tuesday and has found some evidence that they are following up.

“Great Yarmouth has one of Norfolk’s best records for enforcement on fly-tipping and has a zero-tolerance stance on fly-tipping, which pollutes the environment for everyone, wastes money in clear-up costs and is completely unjustifiable.”

If anyone has information about this incident, contact Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s Rangers on 01493 846677 and provide as much information as possible.

Details should include, time of offence, what occurred, the description or address of the offenders, and the registration number of any vehicle involved.

