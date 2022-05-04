Cliff Richard summer movie classic is making its way to resorts in August
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
As Sir Cliff Richard once sang "We're all going on a summer holiday".
And now fans of the classic 60s pop music film can enjoy its songs as the movie is brought to life in Great Yarmouth and Sheringham.
Summer Holiday will see actors perform hits from the film in Great Yarmouth, Reydon and Sheringham.
The show is being hailed as the perfect way to get in the summer mood with people being uplifted by singing along to such hits as Bachelor Boy and Foot Tapper.
The launch of the show saw a vintage double decker bus similar to that from the 1963 movie stationed outside St George's Theatre on Wednesday.
Performers dressed in 1960s garb danced by the mayor of the borough to the sounds from Sir Cliff's classic movie, which also starred Melvyn Hayes and Una Stubbs.
Producer Matthew Townshend said: "Summer Holiday is approaching its 60th anniversary - it was a huge hit at the time and remains incredibly popular today.
"Our show will transport people back to a more innocent age, days of real optimism and hope - and days when a holiday to the seaside to watch entertainers such as Sir Cliff were a real treat.
St George's Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: "I feel so excited about Summer Holiday coming to the town.
"I think we all need something uplifting at the moment and what's more uplifting than the idea of a summer holiday with all those brilliant songs we all remember?"
Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson said: "This is another way of extending our season in the centre of the town. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of the announcement today."
Summer Holiday will begin in Reydon from August 9, with five nights of shows at The Big Barn Theatre (Maize Maze).
The show will then cross the border for five nights in Sheringham from August 16, before a final five nights in Great Yarmouth in time for the August bank holiday weekend.
Each venue will also hold a matinee performance.
Tickets are now on sale, with family options available.
To find out about the Theatre on the Coast 2022 programme and booking, visit: www.totc.co.uk