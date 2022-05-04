News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cliff Richard summer movie classic is making its way to resorts in August

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:37 PM May 4, 2022
Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson outside St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson with the performers from the Summer Holiday tour outside Great Yarmouth's St George's Theatre. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As Sir Cliff Richard once sang "We're all going on a summer holiday".

And now fans of the classic 60s pop music film can enjoy its songs as the movie is brought to life in Great Yarmouth and Sheringham.

Summer Holiday will see actors perform hits from the film in Great Yarmouth, Reydon and Sheringham.

The show is being hailed as the perfect way to get in the summer mood with people being uplifted by singing along to such hits as Bachelor Boy and Foot Tapper.

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of the theatre on the coast "summer holiday" to

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth will be the final destination for the Summer Holiday tour in august. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The launch of the show saw a vintage double decker bus similar to that from the 1963 movie stationed outside St George's Theatre on Wednesday.

Performers dressed in 1960s garb danced by the mayor of the borough to the sounds from Sir Cliff's classic movie, which also starred Melvyn Hayes and Una Stubbs.

Cliff Richard is going a Summer Holiday Photo: Warner Bros

Sir Cliff Richard in 1963 as part of the Summer Holiday promotion. - Credit: Archant

Producer Matthew Townshend said: "Summer Holiday is approaching its 60th anniversary - it was a huge hit at the time and remains incredibly popular today.

"Our show will transport people back to a more innocent age, days of real optimism and hope - and days when a holiday to the seaside to watch entertainers such as Sir Cliff were a real treat.

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of the theatre on the coast "summer holiday" to

Matthew Townshend says this summer holiday will be the best yet. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

St George's Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: "I feel so excited about Summer Holiday coming to the town.

"I think we all need something uplifting at the moment and what's more uplifting than the idea of a summer holiday with all those brilliant songs we all remember?"

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of the theatre on the coast "summer holiday" to

Debbie Thompson, director of St George's Theatre and Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson said: "This is another way of extending our season in the centre of the town. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of the announcement today."

Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson outside St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson outside St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of the theatre on the coast "Summer Holiday" tour. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Summer Holiday will begin in Reydon from August 9, with five nights of shows at The Big Barn Theatre (Maize Maze).

The show will then cross the border for five nights in Sheringham from August 16, before a final five nights in Great Yarmouth in time for the August bank holiday weekend.

Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson outside St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of

Mayor Adrian Thompson outside St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth with the team behind the "Summer Holiday" tour. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Each venue will also hold a matinee performance.

Tickets are now on sale, with family options available.

To find out about the Theatre on the Coast 2022 programme and booking, visit: www.totc.co.uk

Sir Cliff Richard on a double-decker bus in London to promote his film Summer Holiday in October 196

Sir Cliff Richard on a double-decker bus in London to promote his film Summer Holiday in October 1962 - Credit: PA

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the lunch of the theatre on the coast "summer holiday" tou

Performers in front of a vintage double decker outside St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of the Theatre on the Coast's "Summer Holiday" tour. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the lunch of the theatre on the coast "summer holiday" tou

The Summer Holiday tour will be making a stop at Great Yarmouth in August. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of the theatre on the coast "summer holiday" to

All aboard the Summer Holiday tour which will be making its way across the coast later in the year. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson outside St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson outside St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth with the performers from the "Summer Holiday" tour. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth for the launch of the theatre on the coast "summer holiday" to

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth was taken back to 1963 on Wednesday for the launch of the Summer Holiday tour. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

