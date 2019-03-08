Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant Archant

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued at a seaside beauty spot as summer parking kicks in.

Winterton is becoming increasingly popular, but not all visitors treat the area with respect Date: 14 Jan 2019. Picture: Mike Page Winterton is becoming increasingly popular, but not all visitors treat the area with respect Date: 14 Jan 2019. Picture: Mike Page

Five penalty charge notices (PCNs) have been issued in Beach Road at Winterton since the restrictions came in on March 1 as wardens make it their mission to enforce the ban.

The total for last year until September 30 was 20.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council enforces parking along Beach Road for Norfolk County Council.

It said the penalty for parking on the double yellow lines is £70, reduced to £35.00 if it’s paid within 14 days from the issuing of the fine.

Parking is enforceable between March 1 and September 30.

Over Christmas when the seal breeding season was at its height there were reports of chaotic scenes in the village as people jostled to park, at times paralysing the strip.

The fiasco bolstered calls for a year-round ban on parking and a consultation was carried out by Norfolk County County.

Eric Lund, chairman of Winterton Parish Council, said he hoped a complete ban would be in force by September 30 and encourage people to use the car park at the top of the road next to The Dunes cafe.