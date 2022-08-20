News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sunday Times bestselling author coming to Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM August 20, 2022
A Sunday Times bestselling author will be making an appearance in Great Yarmouth.

Heidi Swain, author of novels including The Summer Fair, Underneath the Christmas Tree and The Cherry Tree Cafe, will be at Great Yarmouth Library on September 22 from 5.30pm.

The author will be answering questions from the audience and talking about her popular books.

Starting her career as a novelist eight years ago, the prolific author now releases two novels a year.

In 2014, Mrs Swain had been a teaching assistant in Long Stratton for a decade and would sneak off to her car at lunchtime to practice writing.

Great Yarmouth Library manager Anna Plater said: "We're always excited for authors to come and meet their readers, as well as promoting reading.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for people to come out and meet her.

"Her books are often set in Norfolk and I expect there will be lots of local interest."

To book tickets, visit the Norfolk Libraries website.

James Weeds
Liz Coates
Sean Galea-Pace
