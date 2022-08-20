Sunday Times bestselling author coming to Great Yarmouth

Sunday Times bestselling author Heidi Swain will be at Great Yarmouth Library on September 22 to answer questions from readers. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A Sunday Times bestselling author will be making an appearance in Great Yarmouth.

Heidi Swain, author of novels including The Summer Fair, Underneath the Christmas Tree and The Cherry Tree Cafe, will be at Great Yarmouth Library on September 22 from 5.30pm.

The author will be answering questions from the audience and talking about her popular books.

Starting her career as a novelist eight years ago, the prolific author now releases two novels a year.

In 2014, Mrs Swain had been a teaching assistant in Long Stratton for a decade and would sneak off to her car at lunchtime to practice writing.

Heidi Swain with her book Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Great Yarmouth Library manager Anna Plater said: "We're always excited for authors to come and meet their readers, as well as promoting reading.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for people to come out and meet her.

"Her books are often set in Norfolk and I expect there will be lots of local interest."

To book tickets, visit the Norfolk Libraries website.