Bid to replace £700,000 seafront home with super-modern mansion

A developer is asking to demolish this house and replace it with another property with an outdoor pool Picture: Google Maps Archant

A new mansion house complete with swimming pool, library, cinema, and gym could rise up along one of the seaside’s most sought-after streets.

The new home, an L-shaped block shown as all sharp lines and wall to ceiling windows, is being proposed in place of The Links on Gorleston’s prestigious Marine Parade where residents enjoy uninterrupted views of the sea.

The existing house at number 50 took its name from the neighbouring pub and hotel which was knocked down in 1998 to make way for five detached houses.

One objection has been raised over potential noise from the swimming pool from people jumping in and the whirr of pumping equipment.

Plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for the new house show a modern-style, flat-roofed building over three levels.

Some of the four bedrooms have balconies, dressing rooms, and en-suites with a bridge shown linking the master bedroom with the cinema and library space.

Elsewhere there are various snugs, a gym, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Three years ago permission was given to sweep away the large white house and build two houses on the side.

It was last sold in December 2018 for £705,000.

To view the plans visit the borough council website or click the link here.

